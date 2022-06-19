The extreme horror shooter that can be downloaded for free on Steam

During the next few days you will be able to obtain this action and suspense video game that was made free on Steam.





Steam offers an extensive catalog of video games and renews its content permanently. Some of their offers have a limited period, like this one excellent cooperative horror shooter that can be obtained for free for the next few days on Steam, but which will then continue to be on sale at a significant discount.











The extreme horror shooter that is available for free on Steam

GTFO is an extreme cooperative shooter with hints of horror that is currently you can get it for free on steam until next Monday, June 20. Then, after the Free Weekend, GTFO can be purchased for 25% off on Steam for $1,117.50. In other words, the time to download it is now.

The video game developed by 10 Chambers had early access at the end of 2019 and was only released two years later, in December 2021. Now, after the platform offered it for free over the weekend, GTFO reached a peak of more than 13,000 concurrent users on Steam.

What is GTFO about, the cooperative horror shooter that is free on Steam

On Steam, this is how this great video game is described: “GTFO is an extreme cooperative shooter with hints of horror that alternates between suspense and more explosive action. Stealth, strategy and teamwork will be essential to survive in this deadly underground prison. Work as a team… or die with your team”.

The greatest quality of GTFO is that it is really a cooperative game, as it is designed for teams of four prisoners, so if there is no teamwork, there is no chance of getting out alive. Tactical combat and communication are essential to escape from this underground prison.

