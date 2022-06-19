the exact complaints that the jury examined to reach a verdict in the defamation trial between the two actors

Composite image of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

After a highly publicized six-week trial, a jury in Virginia found that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp, but that she too was defamed by a former attorney for the actor.

Depp, star of the successful “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga, sued Heard for US$50 million and the jury agreed with him in the three complaints he filed, awarding him a compensation $10,35 millions.

The lawsuit was based on an article that Heard published in the newspaper Washington Post in 2018 in which she said she had been a victim of domestic violence. The text did not name Depp, but the actor’s lawyers argued that his career was harmed “by implication.”

Fellow actress Amber Heard has filed a $100 million countersuit arguing that her ex-husband defamed her in public statements made through his lawyers that also cost her career.

But in his case, the jury only found in his favor in one of his three complaints against Depp, so heard will receive $2 million.

The trial sparked intense public interest in the sordid details that emerged of Depp and Heard’s relationship, their eccentric personalities and the accusations leveled at each other.

Supporters of one and the other, as well as media commentators, had opposite reactions to the verdict: some celebrated it as a vindication of Johnny Depp as a victim of emotional harassment and others lamented what they consider a setback in the campaign against abuse and domestic violence.

Throughout the trial there were supporters of Depp and Heard.

The public, through social networks and other media, expressed their opinions about the ex-partner, his erratic behavior, his habits, addictions and dramatic reactions.

But the trial was not about that, the case was centered on it isspecific matter of the defamation.

The lawsuit and counterclaim raised six statements or claims (three from Johnny Depp and three from Amber Heard) that the jury had to decide if they were defamatory.

The three approaches to Johnny Depp’s lawsuit

The five men and two women who made up the jury had to consider three statements made by Heard in her article and decide whether Depp had proven them to be defamatory.

Excerpts are from Amber Heard’s column published in Washington Post in 2018:

“I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.”

“Two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of the anger our culture has against women who speak out.”

“I had the rare vantage point to see, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.”

In those three cases, the judge gave the reason to Depp unanimously.

Johnny Depp with his fist raised

In their verdict, the panel members concluded that Heard “defamed her ex-husband with false statements about their relationship.”

In addition, they ruled against the actress saying that she made the statements with “royal malice”.

The three approaches in the countersuit of Amber Heard

Similarly, Heard’s lawyers submitted three statements made by Adam Waldman, one of Depp’s lawyers, for the jury to consider if they were defamatory against the actress.

The following excerpts were taken from three different editions of the daily TheDailyMail in April 2020:

“Amber Heard and her friends in the media use false accusations of sexual violence as a sword and shield, depending on their needs. They have selected some of her misleading ‘facts’ as a sword, leveling them against the public and Mr. Depp.”

“This was just an ambush, a hoax. They set Mr. Depp up by calling the cops, but the first attempt didn’t work. The cops came to the apartments, thoroughly searched and interviewed, and left after not seeing anything.” no damage to the house or property. So Amber and her friends poured some wine, tidied up the place, coordinated their stories under the direction of a lawyer and publicist, and made a second call to 911.”

“We have reached the beginning of the end of Ms. Heard’s abusive deception against Johnny Depp.”

The jury found that only in the second statement – in which the lawyers accused Heard of putting on a set up by messing up the apartment – there was defamation.

Damages

The jury determined that both parties should receive compensation for defamation.

In Depp’s case, he will be entitled to claim US$10 million in damages.

The jury also determined a punitive sum of US$5 million, but in the state of Virginia has a limit of US$350,000 for this type of compensation, with which the actual compensation that Heard must pay is US$10,350,000.

Amber Heard is entitled, for her part, to US$2 million.

The monetary difference will impact Heard morewhose fortune is much less than Depp’s, as well as his ability to earn money in the film industry.

Amber Heard said she was “disappointed” by the verdict.

But in the real world, that will not be the most relevant, but the public image with which they emerge from this developer judgment.

Depp, who was not in court for the verdict, said Wednesday that the jury “brought him back to life.” “I feel truly humbled,” he emphasized.

For her part, Heard greeted the decision with a stoic expression, but later declared that she was disheartened.

“I am even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a step backwards,” she wrote in a statement posted on her Twitter account.

