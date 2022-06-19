The emotional and unpublished video of Rambo that has the daughter of Sylvester Stallone as the protagonist

Sylvester Stallone He knows very well how to cheer up his 14 million Instagram followers and that’s what he did this Friday through a retro post that surprised his fans.

The 75-year-old actor went through the trunk of memories and found what, without a doubt, represents a true treasure for those who admire his career. Is about a video of just 15 seconds that is part of the backstage of Rambo (2018)the fourth installment of the famous saga starring Stallone.

The unpublished video of Rambo in full film set

Although it is a brief and low-quality record, the presence of Scarlet, the youngest daughter of the New York artist. “The other side of Rambo”, titled the actor. And he added: “This is how I acted when my daughters went to visit me in the real jungle.”

Scarlet was quick to echo the post and appeared among the hundreds of thousands of comments. “My hair!”, He briefly limited in reference to the cut that looks in the images.

The exchange between Sylvester Stallone and his daughter Scarlet (Photo: Instagram)

In the video, the little girl can be heard talking to her father, who was helping to push the vehicle that was transporting her family. “Be careful, dad. You can’t go”, says Scarlet, who was five years old at the time. Stallone, surprised by his daughter’s questionasks her to explain the reason and she replies: “Because you are very dirty”.

Directed and co-written by Sylvester himself, Rambo (2018) continues the story of Rambo III (1988), so it is also based on the character of John Rambo, originally created by author David Morrell for his novel FirstBlood. In this installment, the protagonist leads a group of mercenaries in Burma to rescue some Christian missionaries who were kidnapped by a local infantry unit.

Sylvester Stallone talked about the celebrations in the networks, beating the imminent premiere of the fifth installment

Although fans and critics do not have great memories of the film, without a doubt for Stallone’s youngest daughter it is an unforgettable milestone of her childhood. Beyond the opinions, the video was highly celebrated by the family’s community of followers, and quickly exceeded one million views. The appearance of the then girl garnered dozens of comments from users.

“It is very tender”, various comments. “this is goldsaid another. “This is adorable. Mr. Stallone, he has such a nice family! I hope to be as good a father as you!”, wrote a third. As if that were not enough, there was also room for jokes: “Listen to her, Rambo, be careful and those clothes are very dirty. Life lessons right there folks”, commented a follower.

The complete Stallone family (Photo: Instagram @officialslystallone)

It is not the first time that Sylvester Stallone uses his Instagram account to share memories of his movies and moments with his family. On his last birthday, last July 6, he published a sweet postcard with his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and the three daughters of that marriage: Sophia (25), Sistine (23) and Scarlet. The actor also had two other children from his first marriage to actress Sasha Czack: Sage, who died in 2012, and Seargeoh, 43.