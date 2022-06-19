The discreet private life of Juliette Binoche, the actress who said “no” to Steven Spielberg

He writes poetry, sings, paints and, of course, acts. Juliette Binoche (58) has that Renaissance trait that has catapulted her to the Olympus of artists most acclaimed in the world without succumbing to the allure of Hollywood sirens. She is happy in her huge apartment near the Eiffel Tower because in Paris it is possible to be an anonymous person.

Next September, the 70th edition of the San Sebastian International Film Festival will award him the Donostia Award for a Career of four decades in which he has worked with the artisans louis malle, Krzysztof Kielowski,Patrick Leconte (74) Lasse Hallström (75) and even said no to the very Spielberg to roll Jurassic Park either Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

When he works he tries to do it with a verisimilitude and plausibility so crushing to roll Camille Claudel 1915 (2013) entered a psychiatricfor Chocolate (2000) I learned to make sweets in a bakery and before making The lovers of Pont-Neuf (1991) I lived on the street. She is even the protagonist of the official poster of this edition. We must not forget other interpretations known as The English Patient (1996) or Godzilla (2014).

You have reached a point in your personal life where inner balance and saying what you think is decisive to move forward. She prioritizes her own needs instead of being aware of what they will say, she no longer feels that she has to prove anything to be accepted, she is a born fighter to fight. curb climate change and she is not afraid of being alone, since she overcame that feeling when she was a child boarding school.

He has the most important awards in the world (Oscar, César, Silver Lion, Volpi Cup, BAFTA), but his life has not been easy. As I told at the time to Le Monde has suffered three sexual abuses with 7, 18 and 21 years. The last two in the professional field. At 18 he was a director and then a producer. In addition, got to treat Harvey Weinstein (70), but he has always said that he behaved correctly. After those hair-raising experiences he has the necessary weapons to sense and defend himself against aggressors.

Very discreet with her private life, the French interpreter has two children, Raphal (29) born of a relationship with professional diver Andr Halle, and Hana (22), born of her relationship with actor Benot Magimel. With their three other couples had no offspring, like the director Leos Carax (61), actor Oliver Martinez (56) and the screenwriter Santiago Amigorena (60). With none of them came go through the altar