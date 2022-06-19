The detail that Jennifer Aniston keeps from her time at Friends and that she revealed in a publication

Jennifer Aniston boasts and brags about its ability to save items to evoke memories. And, in addition, its active use of social networks makes it possible for its millions of followers to enjoy subtle references to their favorite movies or series.

Of course one of the most referenced when you post something is friendsthe 90s sitcom created by Martha Kaufman and David Crane that revolutionized an entire generation. And on the subject of the series, the actress’s hairdresser published a photo of her with her after cutting her hair, in which she leaves her in a dress that her fans were familiar with.

Jennifer Aniston posed with her hairdresser Chris McMillanSource: Instagram @mrchrismcmillan

It was nothing less than the same dress (and not the same design, literally the same dress) that Monica wore in an episode, more precisely in the twenty-second of the eighth season, “The One Where Rachel Is Late“. The same Jennifer had admitted, during an interview to Peoplewho had taken that dress from Courtney Cox’s wardrobe.

Jennifer She proudly wears her dress, despite the fact that her former cast partner has joked at some point that “it’s already out of style”, and Aniston has sentenced that it will never go out of style. The series ran for 10 years and it had more than 230 episodes, so you could well have a good closet full of the costumes used during the series.

Courtney Cox and the dress that Jennifer now has in her wardrobe

The ex Rachel is a favorite of the public, not only because her career continued to be linked to other hits on the small and big screen, but also because since she opened her social network she has been active and very friendly with her millions of followers. And if you give away little details like this, it’s well worth following Jennifer’s account and traveling a little to the past.

