The departure of Sasha Banks from WWE would have occurred weeks ago



Sasha Banks It is no longer a WWE form, or that is what quite a few media are indicating with different sources. Raj Giri’s initial information has been joined by other renowned disseminators, such as Andrew Zarian or the WrestleVotes Twitter account.

Zarian mentioned in the last few hours that Sasha Banks and her team of lawyers would have been working to get the fighter out, something that finally seems to be that they got. However, neither WWE nor the former women’s champion have made it public, so we did not know until now exactly when it happened.

the reddit user kerrmit125known for spreading stories of interest related to WWE on the social network, has indicated in the last few hours that Sasha Banks’ departure occurred two weeks ago. This would mean that, in case of having to comply with WWE’s non-compete clause, Banks could be hired by another wrestling company from September 1, approximately.

After two years on the independent circuit, Mercedes Varnado, known in wrestling as Sasha Banks, signed with WWE in late 2012. After three years and a nearly 200-day reign with the NXT Women’s Championship, The Boss made his debut in main roster alongside Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Sasha Banks is a five-time RAW Women’s Champion, three-time tag team titleholder, and the third WWE Grand Slam Champion (adding RAW, SmackDown, NXT and tag team titles).

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.