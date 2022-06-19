the cut out trend that transforms the basics on TikTok

For the «neverending story» series, the first rule of Generation Z is to continually reinvent their garments, in line with an ethical and conscious approach to fashion that never ceases to surprise. In this context, one of the new key-trends that have exploded in recent months fits, which at the time of writing corresponds to a hashtag with over 142 million views on TikTok: it’s called #SubversiveBasics and, according to Agus Panzoni (@TheAlgorythm), it includes all those videos in which the basics “rebel to the point of losing their utility.” And this is precisely what happens to garments such as T-shirts, tank tops, cardigans and tights, which are revisited by the creators who weave them, cut them, overturn them and overlap them.

Those who grew up in the early 2000s know, the idea of ​​wearing a pair of nylon stockings as a top is certainly not a last-minute discovery: there are those who are remembering the years of Avril Lavigne – which coincidentally she has recently climbed the algorithm and reconquered every corner of the world singing in Toronto with Olivia Rodrigo, the punk-pop princess of the moment, and there are those who lie. But if now that same kind of experiments do-it-yourself based on the concept of deconstruction and reconstruction (from which the cut out trend also comes) has become the categorical imperative to be cool, it is because #SB has intercepted the need to represent a new ideal of sexyness that knows no sizes and aims to close the gender gap. Watch Jiggs (@Ytajuke), as recommended in a recent article by Paper Magazinefor an extreme and blatant demonstration.

Fashion 2022: all about the TikTok trend #SubversiveBasics

Aware that #SubversiveBasic was becoming the categorical imperative of the new generations (i.e. of those who will soon be their main consumers), the big brands and emerging designers immediately responded to this desire for overlapping, gashes, optical illusions and cut-out details with unexpected notes, all basically neutral-tone. The names to note, among the designers who have recently taken this direction, are Dion Lee, Karoline Vitto, KNWLS, Kingsley, Nensi Dojaka, Rick Owens, Ottolinger and Casey Cadwallader’s Mugler.

Gloves cut out @Cherieness

Scrolling through the hashtag or, if you are passionate about the subject, in the To You, it is soon realized that even the icons of the moment have answered the call. In addition to the classic tutorials and the “get ready with me” filmed in the creators’ bedrooms, which teach how to revisit an LBD or an intimate tank top to go to the disco, at the top of the TikTok algorithm there are thousands of videos that explain how to recreate the street styles of Bella Hadid or Julia Fox (who else but the actress in first place in terms of anti-homologation?). Emily Ratajkowski’s orange-red dress for Gigi Hadid’s birthday is another example.

That #SubversiveBasics reflects how the way we look at clothing has changed is clear. As Agus Panzoni explained on TikTok, the trend is part of a new trend renamed «sculptural styling», which constitutes its natural evolution. Equal and opposite, the two categories announce that by now it is the new generation consumers who consider their body as a canvas to be personalized through drapery and transparencies, to dictate the trends. Watchwords: minimal, avantgarde and Y2K, but above all a big “no” to fast fashion, destined to end as long as @Cherienesss and the other creators who reinvent the basics of the wardrobe continue to do so.

