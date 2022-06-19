The curious case of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Benjamin Button of football

A fairytale that took shape in 1985 in one of the most remote areas of Funchal when the fourth child of a cook and a gardener is born. The birth of Christian Ronaldoin a certain sense like that of Benjamin Buttoncan be seen as a miracle.

The mother of the Portuguese, Dolores Aveiro, would have tried to have an abortion several times during the course of the pregnancy, considering that the family certainly could not afford another mouth to feed. The name, Christianwhich is given to the infant is due to the strong Christian faith of mother Dolores while the second name, Ronaldowas chosen in honor of Ronald Reaganthe then President of the United States of America.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

In 1918 New Orleans, however, Caroline the mother of Benjamin Button he dies while the newborn is born and his father Thomas gets rid of him as soon as he sees him in swaddling clothes, so shocked by that shrunken body similar to that of an old man. To deal with Benjamin it is Mrs. Queenie, housekeeper at the retirement home on whose stairs the father abandons the bundle.

For both families, poverty therefore represents a major obstacle. It is even said that during the first workouts, the abnormal thinness of Christian aroused great concern in his coaches enough to induce them to eat soup and bread before he returned home.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Sporting Lisbon youth

The early years

Our lives are determined by opportunities, even by the ones we let slip

At the age of twelve, Cristiano Ronaldo joins the Sporting Lisbon youth academy. From that point on, it Sporting it gives that still poor and unknown child a hope, a glimmer of light in the darkness of what his life was. All the world of Christian it is now on the soccer field and has the spherical shape of a football. In its first season at the SportingCristiano collects 25 league appearances, 11 of which as a starter, winning the Super Cup Portuguese 2002, while not playing the decisive game.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United 2008

Christian in Manchester

You never know what’s in store for you

Impossible not to tell the fateful night in which Christian became CR7. It is August 6, 2003 when the game is played that forever changes the existence of that child from Funchal. The Sporting Lisbon face Sir Alex Ferguson’s great Manchester United. The feats of Christian that evening make that Sir Alex want it at all costs. It is said that Ferguson stayed for about half an hour at the end of the meeting to convince Christian to become one of the Red Devils.

Ronaldo accepts and on August 13, 2003 the legend begins. Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Manchester for 12 million pounds still makes him the teenager most expensive in the history of Premier League. The jersey number that Christian want to choose as soon as landed a Manchester is the 28, the same one he had a Lisbonbut Sir Alex convinces him to choose the 7, a shirt worn (and then recently left) by one of the most beloved ever, David Beckham. Cristiano wears the shirt of Red Devils from 2003 to 2008, collecting 118 goals in 292 appearances. TO Manchester, CR7 he begins to win everything: the first golden ball arrives and the first Champions League won. But these will be only the first of a long and successful series.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Real Madrid

The landing in Madrid

It is never too late to be who you decide to be

The 9 years at real Madrid consecrate CR7 to god of world football. His name becomes a signature. For him, the club sets a 1 billion euro release clause, a sum that is unmatched in the history of football. Its official presentation at the Santiago Bernabéu, on 6 July, he sent into a frenzy about 80,000 fans who arrived there to celebrate the coming of the phenomenon. In fact, since 2009, Cristiano has made the history of blancos, winning everything possible both individually and as a team. Another 4 golden balls and the same number arrive Champions League won, including three all in a row.

The curious case of Benjamin Button

During these years, the wanderings of Christian it overlaps in a certain way with that of the child born old. Benjaminin fact, he begins to tour and learn about the world working as a hub on Captain Mike Clark’s tugboat. Man opens the mind of Benjamin almost like, in the beginning of a career, Sir Alex ago with that of Christian. A new life begins for Benjamin and he also discovers he is rejuvenating. The same could be said of the phenomenon Portuguese who in recent years works on his own body to make it a plastic masterpiece of lines and muscles.

Benjamin then he discovers the love, the one that will last forever, with the young ballerina Daisy who will make him experience the joy of being the father of little Caroline. Similarly, in 2016 Cristiano Ronaldo meets Georgina Rodriguez, the woman of his life and soon also the mother of two of his five children, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo today

I feel like I’ve lived a whole life, but I don’t remember it …

In July 2018, at the age of 33, CR7’s football parable shifts sensationally to Italy in Turin with the Juventus. His becomes the most expensive transfer of the A league. And in Turin, albeit for a short time the Portuguese will enchant theItaly whole.

In 2021, Cristiano returns to Manchester to ideally close the circle of his life. To finish right where he started. Likewise, Benjamin he returns to his old retirement home and then sets off with Daisy for new adventures. Today, Christian he is 37 years old but his looks, and his biological age of almost 23, really suggest that he has stopped time and is aging on the contrary just like the handsome Brad Pitt who plays the role of Benjamin Button.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United

The right ending

For what it’s worth, it’s never too late

“For what it’s worth, it’s never too late, or in my case too early, to be who you want to be. There is no time limit, start when you want, you can change or stay as you are, there is no rule in that. We can experience everything for the best or for the worst, I hope you experience everything to the fullest, I hope you can see amazing things, I hope you can always have new emotions, I hope you can meet people with different points of view, I hope you can be proud of your life and if you realize you are not, I hope you find the strength to start from scratch “. (Benjamin Button)