The confrontation between Shilo Jolie Pitt and Angelina Jolie because of Brad Pitt

The facts seem to point to the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is going through adolescence in an extremely rebellious way, since some media specialized in shows hinted that Shiloh Jolie Pitt He would be having serious problems with his mother.

Yes ok Shiloh Jolie Pitt lives with his mother, problems with Angelina Jolie They seem to come from the young woman’s relationship with her father Brad Pitt, whom she has decided to defend, even if that leaves her at odds with her mother. Apparently the actor is the reason for the misunderstandings between Angelina Jolie And your daughter.

It is not a minor fact that for a few weeks Brad Pitt He decided to attack his ex-wife strongly and a legal process has been initiated that will confront both parents of Shiloh Jolie Pitt extremely bloody in court.

That legal dispute that is about to start between Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie takes place because the star of “Maleficent” sold some shares that both had decided not to sell and when breaking the agreement the father of Shiloh Jolie Pitt decided to enable the lawsuit for violating the agreement.

Source: Twitter

Apparently, this situation has harshly confronted Shiloh Jolie Pitt with her mother Angelina Jolie since the young woman in the dispute proves to be in favor of her father and it is also a fact to take into account that the 16-year-old girl is the only one of the children of the former couple who still maintains contact with Brad Pitt.