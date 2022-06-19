The cast of ‘Father of the Bride’ explains why it is a film full of Latin flavor

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    Celebrities that this 2022 celebrate their first Father’s Day

    01:45

  • Cardi B shared an adorable video of her daughter Kulture dancing

    01:13

  • Maluma witnessed an emotional marriage proposal on his show

    01:17

  • Nick Jonas showed Shakira that he dances like a Latino

    01:19

  • Yailin and Anuel enjoy their love in Europe, after their wedding

    01:24

  • Steve Carell challenges Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández to see which team scores more goals

    01:24

  • Meet Kathryne Padgett, the woman who conquered Alex Rodriguez

    01:35

  • Karol G gave Anahí a gift, after having her as a guest at her concert

    01:29

  • Karol G and Anahí sang ‘Sálvame’ together

    02:09

  • Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony celebrate their love with a trip to Paris

    01:21

  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker showed their gothic version of Romeo and Juliet

    01:18

  • Celebrities remember the first time they saw ‘Jurassic Park’ and reveal their favorite character

    02:32

  • Celebrities who are dads, but of their pets, whom they love madly

    02:31

  • Celebrities like Matthew McConaughey who reject the use of firearms

    01:23

  • Ben Affleck receives the visit of Jennifer Lopez, while filming his new movie

    01:15

  • Cazzu and the stars with whom he has been linked: Christian Nodal and more

    01:42

  • Gianluca Vacchi’s baby follows in his father’s footsteps and his healthy lifestyle

    01:14

  • What is Maluma doing in bed with a sexy woman who is not his girlfriend?

    01:30

  • This was the 5th birthday of Eva María and Mateo, Cristiano Ronaldo’s twins

    01:21

  • Shakira and her love story with Piqué, Antonio de la Rúa and Osvaldo Ríos

    02:03

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker