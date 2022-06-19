‘The Bridges of Madison’, with Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep

Clint Eastwood took to the cinema in 1995 The bridges of Madisonadaptation of the homonymous novel by Robert James Waller, who started from a true story to write the work.

The actor put aside his tough-guy facet to produce, direct and star in this romantic drama thanks to which Meryl Streep got her tenth Oscar nomination.

Eastwood was also in charge of the film’s soundtrack, on which he worked with musician Lennie Niehaus.

The last wish of Francesca Johnson (Meryl Streep), an Italian-born farmer considered a model as a mother and as a wife, is that her ashes be scattered along the bridges of Madison, Iowa. Her children, Caroline and Michael, will discover, to through some private notes kept in a chest, why.

In this way they learn that, in the fall of 1965, Robert Kincaid (Eastwood), a photographer for National Geographic, moved to Madison, Iowa, to make a report on its famous bridges. Arriving at the place, he met his mother, Francesca, and they lived an unforgettable love story.

Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep bring to life the screenplay by Richard LaGravenese (Beautiful creatures), articulated based on ‘flashbacks’, and based on the homonymous novel by Robert James Waller. The filmmaker, after the success of his western no forgivenessleft aside the tough-guy prototype that he usually embodies, to offer the viewer a love story told from the female perspective that his co-star embroidered, getting his tenth Oscar nomination of the 21 he treasures.

Eastwood produced, directed and starred in a film in which he also left his mark on the soundtrack. The interpreter collaborated with Lennie Niehaus, musician, orchestrator and composer, in the themes that accompany the feelings of the protagonists.

Recognition for Meryl Streep

Her role as a housewife who abandoned her dreams to care for her husband and raise her children on a small farm in Madison County not only brought her a Golden Actress nomination, but many other accolades as well. Her love story with Kincaid opened her eyes and heart to ‘what could have been’ in the face of years of routine; but the actress earned a Golden Globe nomination for best drama actress, another from the New York Film Critics Circle, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the Chicago Critics Association.

The Bridges of Madison County. USA, 1995. 133 min. Drama. Directed by: Clint Eastwood. Int.: Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep, Annie Corley, Victor Slezak, Jim Haynie, Sarah Kathryn Schmitt, Christopher Kroon, George Orrison, Kyle Eastwood, Debra Monk, Phyllis Lyons.

