The best websites to put several links on social networks

Did you know that putting multiple links on social networks is very easy? With these websites that we show you below, you can easily drive traffic to all your sites.

As you know, Instagram or the same Twitter only allow you to place a link in your profile or bio. This is a limitation for all those people or companies that rely on these social networks to promote themselves or publicize their products and services.

However, there is a very simple solution that can make a big difference in your marketing strategy and help you put several social media links in your profile within any social network.

These are, neither more nor less, than the specialized websites that allow you manage a large number of links to other social networks, websites, customer service channels and even your online store. If you want to know what they are, here are some of the most popular today.

Best tools to put multiple links on social networks

linktree

ContactInBio

Tap Bio

camp site

Linkr.in

LinkIn.Bio

Many.link

If you are related to digital world and social networks it is possible that some of the alternatives that we show you are familiar to you. However, there are others that, although not as famous, are just as useful and functional. That said, let’s get to know them in more detail.

linktree

Possibly the most popular option on the list And it is not by chance. linktree is very easy, comfortable, intuitive and safe when creating a space where you can display all your links to any social network, blog, web, contact form and more. Without forgetting that you will be able to obtain statistics, analysis and combine with third-party tools to further enhance all your marketing strategy.

Count with one very simple to use editorwhere with just drag and drop you can manage all your content. In addition, it is very customizable, ideal to combine with your personal or brand branding. It offers a fairly complete and sufficient free option for most users. In any case, you can choose premium.

ContactInBio

Another very common option is ContactBio. Known as one of the linktree competencies, offers even more options for you. You can not only create the well-known landing page with all your links, it also provides you with a Contact Form to connect with potential users who visit you.

you can insert text blocks, image carousel and as, links to other social networks. It has many free templates and payment that you can choose according to your tastes and needs. Without a doubt, it is very complete and easy to use.

Tap Bio

Tap Bio It has a usability very similar to that found in linktree. However, it differs in that it offers greater customization options for your page, being able to add buttons and backgrounds to give it a more unique style.

Also, we can highlight the style of this tool, since the interface is similar to the instagram storiesonly they are called “cards”. You can choose between different free templates or create your own (paid version). If you want to give a different style to your social network links, you should consider it in your options.

camp site

Another excellent option when share your links to other social networks it is camp site. Its function is similar to any other on this list, but it stands out for some free aspects such as the possibility of including the your brand logo and adapt the background color so that it stands out in the best way.

As for its paid version, the premium plan have a price of $7.00 and we found that it enables the option to remove the watermark from your landing page, use your own domain, and integrate it with other third-party platforms.

Linkr.in

if you are looking for one 100% free option to put several social media linksthen you must choose Linkr.in. This platform offers an experience almost traced to what it gives you linktreebut without any price.

Of course, you must consider that it is a very basic toolalthough it works great. If for any case you are looking for a plugin for share all your links on social networks but you don’t want to break your head, here is your best ally.

LinkIn.Bio

Another of the more complete tools when putting several social media links. By creating your landing page, you will be able to add links to other profilesyour website and even add posts to a kind of carousel and link them to a website.

This tool allows you add up to five links per postprogram links, track the links and it is possible to use it in up to two different accounts of instagram-business. Of course, the customization is quite limited. It has a free option and a paid option that you can choose according to your preferences.

Many.link

Last but not least, Many.link It is a platform that read the links that are added in the description of the photos you post on your Instagram account. It is the perfect solution if you have an online store. And how it works? Simple! You must enter their website and register.

Their interface is easy to use and gives you customization options, so you don’t need to be a social media expert to learn how to use it. Select a publication and add a link to any website, it will be displayed and allow all users who visit your Many.link They can go to that website from the photo.

As you can see, there are many options you have when it comes to put multiple links on social networkschoose the one you like best and start generate traffic to all your profiles in one way easy and fast.

