The best movies of Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth far from Marvel

There will never be another Captain America and Thor like Chris Evans and Chris Hemosworth, but this pair of actors can make just as exciting movies without superpowers.

Marvel is a dream for every actor, but has one point against them: pigeonholing. Chris Evans, the new voice of Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story spin-off movie Lightyear, excitedly promoted this fascinating story of Star Command’s most iconic astronaut, and many conversations turned to his work as Captain America and his desire to return. to see him with the shield and suit of the stars and stripes. Chris Hemsworth also just released one of the new original movies for Netflix, The Spider’s Head, lauded by critics and viewers who could already see it. However, attention is on for the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, which is rumored to be his last appearance as the God of Thunder. Marvel give and take, folks, that’s why we remind you of the best movies of the two Chris far from the heroic universe.













‘The Fear Express’

Directed by Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho, director of Parasite, Chris Evans was his protagonist in The Express of Fear, the best film he has done far from Marvel. Give life to Curtis Everett, leader of the revolution and survivors of the disaster that sank humanity for trying to counter the global warming.

‘An exceptional gift’

Showing that you can also be in a movie without fighting, loading a gun or throwing a shield, Chris Evans performed in An Exceptional Gift, by Marc Webb, to Frank, an uncle and guardian of Mary (McKenna Grace) a child prodigy who lost her mother. The film is available at StarPlus.

‘Sunshine: Sun Alert’

Sunshine: Sun Alertfrom director Danny Boyle, tells us how the crew of the Icarus I is sent as close as possible to the sun to release a atomic bomb that can reactivate it and prevent its extinction. Chris Evans is the electrical engineer Mace.

‘knives out’

Rian Johnson’s Knives Out was the first film that Chris Evans performed the same year he retired as Captain America. here it was Hugh Ramson Drysdale, grandson of murdered writer Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer).

‘rescue mission’

One of the best action movies on Netflix, Rescue Mission, places us in Bangladesh, where a drug trafficker disguised as a businessman hires Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) to rescue his kidnapped son by a rival criminal group. Extraction 2 is being filmed.

in the heart of the sea

Speaking of the physical transformations he did for Thor, Chris Hemsworth proved his worth as a diverse actor in in the heart of the seaof Ron Howard, where First Officer Owen Chase is shipwrecked after his ship is sunk by the impact of Moby Dick. Nevertheless, its obsession is to kill the great white whale.

‘Cabin in the Woods’

The cabin of terrorby Drew Goddard and Joss Whedon, gave the opportunity to Chris Hemsworth inside of the slasher genrebeing one of the five teenagers spending a weekend in a cabin deep in the woods without knowing that they became part of a macabre and ancestral game.