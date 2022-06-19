The best fathers of cinema, recognized with the Oscar

Loving, protective, ingenious, who know how to set limits and who constantly show that they are capable of anything for their children, this is how many of the parents we have seen in the movies are and who have been recognized with an Oscar for their stories and performances. . On this Father’s Day we want to pay tribute to all those men who, despite the circumstances, bad streaks or difficult times, bring out that fatherly side for and for their children. To all of them Happy Father’s Day!

TED KRAMER / DUSTIN HOFFMAN

In 1980 Dustin Hoffman took home his first Oscar for his role as Ted Kramer in Kramer vs. Kramer, a father who after the abandonment of his wife (Meryl Streep) must reconfigure his life between work and his life as a father. Under the direction of Robert Benton, the film shows how father and son are getting ahead until some time later the repentant mother appears, who seeks to fight for the custody of her son. At the time, the film divided the audience into factions, as some supported the father and others the mother. The film won five Oscars. Available on Apple TV+.

ANTHONY / ANTHONY HOPKINS

A father with senile dementia problems was the one that conquered the audience as well as the critics and the United States Film Academy last year. All of them agreed that the British Anthony Hopkins was the deserving Oscar for Best Actor, the second in his career, for playing Anthony, a man in his eighties who refuses the care offered by his daughter, at the same time time that mixes his reality and questions everything around him. In The Father, Hopkins enters a complex, nuanced role. Available on Apple TV+.

GUIDO / ROBERTO BENIGNI

25 years ago it was observed that at the end of La vida es bella, an Italian film directed by and starring Roberto Benigni, people did not stop crying. The reason? See that using World War II as a context, the story of a father who, after being taken to a Nazi concentration camp with his son, tries to make his little one believe that they are inside a game in which they must follow the rules to win. The film became a worldwide success that managed to raise just over 230 million dollars and won three Oscars: Best Actor for Roberto Benigni, Best Foreign Film and Best Music. Available on Paramount+ and Apple TV+.

CARLOS GALINDO / DEMIAN BICHIR

The Mexican actor, who is currently filming in Italy with Salma Hayek and under the direction of Angelina Jolie, received an Oscar nomination 10 years ago for playing a migrant father, dedicated to gardening, who seeks at all costs to give him a better style. of life to his son and with better opportunities, at the same time that he tries to evade the immigration agents and that he seeks to keep his son away from the gangs of the city of Los Angeles. Directed by Chris Weitz, Bichir, in A Better Life, moved as an energetic but loving father, seeking to give his son what he couldn’t have. Available on Apple TV+.

RICHARD WILLIAMS / WILL SMITH

Regardless of the controversy that was generated a few months ago at the Oscar for the slap he gave Chris Rock, Will Smith won the Best Actor award for playing Richard Williams, the father of tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, to which led to stardom in King Richard: A Winning Family. Smith embodies a rigid, highly disciplined man with firm ideas who doesn’t listen to others. It’s worth noting that in 2007 Smith earned another nomination for playing Chris Gardner, a hopeless father, in The Pursuit of Happyness. Available on HBO Max.

MUFASA / JAMES EARL JONES (VOICE)

One of the most loving and protective parents, who at the same time knows how to be firm when it comes to attracting attention, was seen in the animated film The Lion King, which just a year later won two Oscars: Best Original Song for Can You Feel the Love Tonight for Elton John and Tim Rice, as well as Best Original Music for Hans Zimmer. The story shows how Mufasa (James Earl Jones, voice), the king of the jungle, teaches his son Simba (Matthew Broderick, voice) various things about the jungle until Scar (Jeremy Irons), Mufasa’s brother, he murders him to keep the kingdom. Available on Disney+.

SAM DAWSON / SEAN PENN

The actor currently working on a documentary about Russia’s war against Ukraine received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor 20 years ago for his role in I Am Sam. In this drama, Penn plays a father with an intellectual disability condition, coupled with an autistic condition, who hires a lawyer to help him fight for custody of his seven-year-old daughter Lucy, whom he has cared for. since childhood when the mother abandoned them. Available on Apple TV+.

Darth Vader

One of the most iconic fathers in cinema is Darth Vader, who put aside his ambition, his desire for power and the dark side to save his son Luke Skywalker from death in Star Wars: Episode VI- Return of the Jedi. The sequence, starring Mark Hamill as Luke and David Prowse/with the voice of James Earl Jones, as Darth Vader, is one of the most iconic for fans of the saga, as it is a clear example that parents are capable of leaving behind his convictions and his ambitions for power in order to avoid pain in his offspring. Available on Disney+.