The Batman Explains Why He Rejected Ben Affleck’s Script

Ben Affleck’s script for The Batman was rejected by Matt Reeves. The filmmaker has explained why he did not want that vision of action.

It’s no secret that Ben Affleck was going to write, direct and star in the movie batman. At that time of DC Extended Universe, the actor and filmmaker was the center of the project. However, the complications in his private, personal and professional life forced him to abandon the new film by Bat Man and focus on solving larger and more immediate issues. The funny thing is that Warner Bros. Pictures He asked Matt Reeves to adapt the version of the original script before the studio was convinced to carry out another approach to the story.

At the beginning of the year, the director of batman, Matt Reeves, explained that although he felt that Ben Affleck’s script was “totally valid”, the truth is that it was not the most personal and intimate story that the filmmaker wanted to raise. Director of The War of the Planet of Sieges I wanted to do something else. Warner Bros. Pictures greenlit her vision. And the previous version ended up becoming history.

The movie had too much action and a very ‘James Bond’ style.

Now, Matt Reeves has explained that decision in depth. Why he did not want to transfer the original idea of batman planned by Ben Affleck. He did it during Jeff Goldsmith’s The Q & A podcast on the occasion of the Blu-ray release of the Warner Bros. Pictures movie.

“Originally, the film was going to be directed by Ben Affleck and the script that was sent to me had been written by himself. However, it had been rewritten by another very talented writer,” explained Matt Reeves, referring to Geoff Johns. It was Johns who rewrote that script for batman. “When I read it, I understood it from the beginning. It was a standalone Batman movie, centered around the version of the character played by Ben previously. But she was more action-driven, because of what she knew she could do with him. I didn’t connect with that story in cinematic terms. It was very James Bond, it was full of action scenes. It could have been a very exciting movie for another kind of filmmaker, but it wasn’t for me.”