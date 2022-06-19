The Aragonese director Paula Ortiz will screen her film based on a novel by Hemingway in Ischia on July 2

The Aragonese filmmaker Paula Ortiz has recalled this Sunday through her networks that her film ‘On the other side of the river and among the trees’, based on the homonymous novel by Ernest Hemingway and starring, among others, Liev Schreiber and Matilda de Angelis, will be part of the competition program of the Ischia Film Festival, whose 2022 edition will be held between June 25 and July 2. The film will be screened in Piazza d’Armi on the last day of the festival, a magical setting on the already magnificent Neapolitan island.

Produced by Tribune Pictures and The Exchange. ‘Across The River And Into The Trees’ (its English title) filming was completed in March last year in Venice, a job compromised by the pandemic and the strict restrictions prevailing in those days, although as Ortiz herself pointed out, the absence of tourists facilitated the filming in some cases; for example, when filming in St. Mark’s Square, normally crowded with people. The pass in Ischia will serve to present it in society in Europe: Until now, it had only been shown on March 30 of this year at the Opera House in Sun Valley (United States), home of the film festival held in this holiday town in the state of Idaho.

Paula Ortiz presents ‘Across the River and into the Trees’ in two weeks in Ischia (Italy). Oliver Shower

Liev Schreiber plays Colonel Cantwell in the film. The American actor has a solid film career, with relevant roles in films such as ‘Spotlight’, ‘Salt’ or ‘The Painted Veil’, although he has also made many forgettable TV movies and action movies without excessive depth; his acting power, however, is beyond doubt and the triumph of the ‘Ray Donovan’ series – recently finished off with a feature film – has returned him to the forefront.

As to Matilda de Angelis, Renata Contarini in Paula Ortiz’s film, owes her worldwide popularity to a supporting role -albeit a key one- in the HBO series ‘The Undoing’, where he shared a cast with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. Since her debut in ‘Fast as the wind’, the transalpine has received excellent reviews for her ability to get into the characters. In Italy, the young performer (26 years old, born in Bologna) is undoubtedly one of the most applauded emerging stars.

The cast also includes Josh Hutcherson, Laura Morante, Giulio Berruti and Danny Huston. The plot of the film focuses on the days before the outbreak of World War II. A middle-aged American colonel falls in love with a young Italian aristocrat in Venice. This romance revitalizes his spirit and makes him dream of a future, even though he knows he won’t live much longer.

In Ischia, by the way, a very unique prize is awarded for the best address, which Paula Ortiz could perfectly choose for: the Aragonese Castle, a symbol of the town.