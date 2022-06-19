The ages of women through the characters of Meryl Streep

“No other actress born before 1960 can get a role unless Meryl has turned it down first.” michael schulmanbiographer of the actress.

meryl streep She is the most popular female face in Hollywood and one of the most recognizable faces in the world. She has earned it. The actress is 72 years old. Two years ago she entered television through the front door, as a new character in the second season of Little Big Lies on HBO.

He didn’t even read the script, but he didn’t need to have such a magnificent first season as a reference and where female characters were so well written, so complex, so different and representative, so strong, so vindictive… And doing it without going into stale archetypes deserved a yes I want from Streep with eyes closed. Apart from being aware that you have to be there, that today television and streaming platforms have revolutionized fiction and cinematographic narrative.

Throughout her career, Meryl Streep has played the roles she has wanted. She has taken control of her career and although she has made mistakes she has always assumed them with responsibility and grace. Outside of Hollywood, she has spoken out against Trump, publicly declaring his anger at the president’s actions on the campaign trail. She has collaborated with history of womenhas cheered the demands for equal pay…

And on the other side of her political side we have a woman with two great love stories, one ending in tragedy (that of John Cazale) and another that is still being written today. A kind woman, who collaborates with all her colleagues, of whom there is not a single unpleasant story on the set… In other words, a good person.

There is nothing more beautiful in the world than a good person doing nice things to improve the world around him. That’s Meryl Streep.

Throughout his career, which began in 1977, he has played all kinds of women. With her papers one could, in fact, trace a cryptic journey through the ages of the woman. The type of woman who today claims more than ever.

THE 70’S: YOUNG DIVORCEED MOTHER

in 1979 meryl streep he worked in one of the films that would mark his career, Kramer vs. Kramer. His second Oscar nomination and his first statuette.

The first thing Streep did when she read the script was share her thoughts about her character. The mother she plays was, to put it mildly, evil, and Meryl insisted that this was not a real fight nor did women have that kind of reaction to custody battles and divorce cases. She claimed that in this way it would be impossible for women to achieve equality if they were viewed so negatively by the public eye.

And this was not the only difficulty the actress faced… Her relationship with Dustin Hoffmann it was very complicated. In fact the director Robert Benton tells how on the second day he thought Meryl would quit the job and report Hoffman to the Screen Actors Guild.

Hoffman slapped Streep, leaving a red mark on her face as they waited to begin filming the scene where Ted (Hoffmann) chases Joanna (Streep) down the hall. She is hysterical at the scene and whether or not Hoffman committed that abuse on purpose is not at all relevant.

Despite the abuse Streep continued with the scene and the rest is history.

THE 80’S: ANTI-NUCLEAR TRADE UNIONIST

Mike NicholsDirector of The graduate, I wanted to tell the true story of Karen Silkwooda worker and trade unionist who died under mysterious circumstances while investigating all the safety deficiencies in the nuclear fuel plant where she worked.

The key to making this story titled Silkwood with dyes of denunciation in a blockbuster was to mix the social tone with a tearful aftertaste thanks to the love story between Silkwood and her partner, a journalist and union leader played by Kurt Russell.

Streep leads an entire cast that breathes a lot of reality into the day-to-day life of the workers at a nuclear power plant and of course claims through her interpretation the strength of the unions, the power of a worker (a working woman) and the absolute disgust for the nuclear energy.

And yet, there are still viewers who feel that Streep’s tears in this movie spoil the experience. Tears of frustration, pain and also torn by a romance yes… But is there anyone who cries better than Meryl Streep?

THE 90’S: OPERATIONS AND LATE ROMANCES

There are two films in the 90’s that are very important both for meryl streep as for the history of cinema.

In 1992, Death suits you so well. A film that at the time was dismissed as a ridiculous and misogynistic comedy. However, time has turned it into a visionary analysis of the vanity that currently contaminates all social networks (especially Instagram) and its terrible consequences for those addicted to surgical retouching. meryl streep said about this film that it was not science fiction, but a documentary… So smart, again Meryl, do you all know the documentary series aesthetic bungling, TRUE?

And the rest of the theses that can be drawn from Death suits you so well have already been analyzed and recounted better than anyone else by Juan Sanguino in this wonderful item of 2017.

Meryl Streep’s other major movie of the ’90s was, of course, The bridges of Madison. A very mature love story with a director in a state of grace, Clint Eastwood and she wetting the movie screen again with her tears. A precious romance that ends badly for those who believe in carpe diem above all things and well for those others who live life with responsibility and order.

Streep’s character in this film is that of a woman who becomes aware of her beauty and her individual happiness And whatever you decide, nothing will ever be the same again.

THE 00’S: EVERYONE WANTS TO BE US

In the script the phrase was “Everyone wants to be like me”but meryl streep He wanted to change “I” for “us” and voalá, another mythical phrase for a mythical film that is, without a doubt, among the most feminist films of the century so far.

Meryl Streep plays in this legendary comedy Miranda Priestleydirector of the magazine runways (inspired in Anna Wintur, director of Vogue), a boss who makes life impossible for the assistant played by Andy Sachs, who is aware that no matter how smart or prepared she is, that will not be enough to go far, and the example, of course, is before her… It is The Devil Wears Prada and is performed with incredible force by Meryl Streep (who landed her 14th nomination in the process)

The first thing Meryl Streep did for this character was to turn him down: “The money offer was slightly below my cache, not insulting but not at all reflective of my worth at the time. There was a moment of dismissal but then they doubled the offer. I was 55 years old and had learned, albeit late, to claim what is mine.

And so Streep did get into one of her most beloved (and hated for the obvious) characters of her career. Everyone thinks she was based on her own Anna Wintour for the character but they are wrong, it was based on Clint Eastwood.

“Never, never ever raise your voice and yet everyone stops to listen to you, you automatically become the most powerful person in the room”

And with the strength of someone who respects herself above all else, with the conviction that the world should be like her (and like the rest of strong and brave women) and with an interpretation so demanding to the point to cause a tension between her and Hathaway… Meryl begins the new century with a feminist film about success and work culture.

THE 10′: MERYL STREEP IS THE BOSS

the pentagon files It is not a masterpiece. In fact it is a minor work of steven spielbergforgettable in its importance for the cinema and even for the genre where its place is already occupied by All the president’s men. Even so, the first journalistic film by the director of ET it’s miraculous, intense, and tick-tock-tick-tock-paced that explodes into a tremendous, juicy climax.

The importance of Meryl Streep, who in this film is once again beyond all the good that can be said about her (it has been proven that she is an alien) lies in her honest interpretation of a woman with power who delegates due to insecurity and tradition until finally no one knows what to do and she, of course, has to answer. She does so by making the best and hardest decision possible in a resounding scene where Streep enjoys behind a character who suffers while freeing herself from the chains of the patriarchy that looks at her out of the corner of her eye.

It is a moment that pays tribute not only to the current feminist struggle but also to the irreproachable behavior of a lifetime of an actress who, of course, is much more than that. It is a symbol.

May you have many more, Meryl.