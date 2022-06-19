The adorable video in which Dwayne Johnson ends up smeared with peanut butter by his daughter

When one enters the Instagram account of Dwayne Johnson, It is common to find posts and videos of the actor exercising in the gym or news about his upcoming projects. After all, he is one of the most requested stars in the Hollywood industry; this year, without going any further, he will debut in the DC universe as Black Adam.

However, Johnson not only lives to work (although it might seem so due to his unstoppable career) and the free time he has left between projects is dedicated to his daughters, Jasmine and Tiana Gia.

Jasmine Johnson has been precisely the protagonist of one of the most recent videos that the actor has shared on networks. In it, little Ella plays a sticky prank on her father. Let’s let you see it:

As we see in the images, Jasmine throws the aluminum foil with peanut butter that she is holding in her hands to Dwayne’s face, who laughs at his daughter’s mischief.

“You would think that after all this time I have learned my lesson by playing my little tornado’s favorite game, ‘Daddy, close your eyes.’ peanut butter daddy face will be the last thing they want to do. So as long as you still love doing things with dad, give it to the peanut butter!”

