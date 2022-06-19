The 7 best movies starring toys that you can watch in streaming, and one in theaters | Entertainment

Many people have the idea in their heads that a movie starring a toy has to be, yes or yes, for children. The list that we bring you today is here to destroy that myth that does so much damage to cinema. You can make a cult or memorable movie despite the fact that the main character is a toy cowboy.

Although everyone thinks of Toy Story when we talk about movies starring toys (and take it for granted that it is present on this list, as you can guess from the cover of the report), there are many more movies that meet this requirement by being really good and memorable.

There are adventures, action, revenge, humor, fear… The fact that a toy or doll is the protagonist of a film does not prevent its genre from being any of the many that the cinema offers. Not everything is going to be children’s movies (although there are some and very good ones).

Having seen all this and explained today’s topic, we go without further delay with the best movies that can be seen right now on television and in the cinema, since the last one has an unexpected twist (we are talking about the premieres of the year). Do you know them all?

The 7 best movies starring toys that you can see in streaming and one in theaters

ted

When John Bennett was little, he wished his teddy bear Ted was a real bear, and unfortunately, his dream came true. More than twenty years later, Ted is still with John and drives his girlfriend Lori crazy, who begins to lose patience. Here her life begins to falter.

In a totally unusual film, Mark Wahlberg stars in a film that was very popular among teenagers and not so teenagers who went to the cinema to see it at its premiere, back in 2012. For a Hollywood star to share the limelight with a badass stuffed animal is altogether unusual.

It is for people over 16 years old, so if your plan was to see it with your children or little nephews, you can just choose another one from the listsince the humor and what appears on the screen is not for all audiences.

It is available on Netflix to watch in high definition and if you want to spend an afternoon of laughter and bad humor, Ted is the movie you are looking forundoubtedly.

Title : Ted

: Ted Release date : 2012

: 2012 Duration : 1:46 hours

: 1:46 hours Platform: Netflix

Chucky, the evil doll

Voodoo and terror take over an innocent-looking doll inhabited by the soul of a serial killer. When Andy Barclay, a six-year-old boy, claims that “Chucky”, his new doll, has violently thrown his babysitter out the window, no one believes him.

But a long string of gruesome murders leads the detective on the case to the doll, only to discover that the real terror has only just begun. The evil doll intends to transfer his evil spirit to a human being, and little Andy seems to be the perfect candidate.

With this film, several generations of children discovered what it was like to be afraid of a toy. Anyone was suspected of being able to come to life at night and try to kill us. Chucky did a lot of damage. But he also left us with a decent horror movie with an unimpressive lead… first off.

It is available on the platforms of cult films, how could it be otherwise. Yes, we are talking about Filmin, the app with the best rating among Spanish users.

Title : Chuky, the evil doll

: Chuky, the evil doll Release date : 1988

: 1988 Duration : 1:27 hours

: 1:27 hours Platform: filmin

toy story

Andy’s toys, a 6-year-old boy, fear that their time has come and that a new birthday present will replace them in the heart of their owner. Woody, a cowboy who has been Andy’s favorite toy until now, tries to calm them down until Buzz Lightyear, a space hero, appears. equipped with all kinds of technological advances.

Woody is relegated to the background. Their constant rivalry will turn into a great friendship when they both get lost in the city without knowing how to get back home. If you are between 30 and 40 years old, this film is your childhood.

The toy movie par excellence, since all its protagonists are. The humans that appear in the film are mere decoration, what matters is what happens between Andy and Buzz. One of the most beautiful friendship movies ever written.

If you see her as a child you will love the story and the action. If you see her as an adult, you will be fascinated by her message, subtle and powerful. We never stop being children, and friendships are eternal if they take care of themselves.

Title :Toy Story

:Toy Story Release date : nineteen ninety five

: nineteen ninety five Duration : 1:21 am

: 1:21 am Platform:Disney+

Pinocchio

An old man named Geppetto makes a wooden puppet which he names Pinocchio, hoping it will turn into a real boy. The Blue Fairy makes his wish come true and brings Pinocchio to life, but keeps his wooden body.

Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio’s conscience, will have to advise him to stay away from difficult or dangerous situations until the doll becomes a flesh and blood child.

If this movie doesn’t ring a bell, I’m sorry to tell you that you’ve lived in a cave all your life. It is the classic among classics, the origin of cartoon movies about toys. That for something is the oldest on the list. To give you an idea: it premiered in 1940.

Since it is owned by Disney, we can find it on Disney+, where enriches a catalog that, in terms of animated films, no one can beat. As much as Netflix and HBO Max try to compete.

Title : Pinocchio

: Pinocchio Release date : 1940

: 1940 Duration : 1:30 am

: 1:30 am Platform:Disney+

Little Warriors

The Elite Commando is made up of a patrol of very arrogant and aggressive military dolls who have come to life and escaped from their boxes to kill the Gorgonites, strange-looking but absolutely peaceful dolls who only dream of finding Gorgon Island.

Teenager Alan Abernathy will be involved in this contest and will take sides in favor of the Gorgonites.which will lead him, along with his entire family, to become the new target of the Elite Commando, capable of creating chaos throughout the city.

Little Warriors (1998) is another one of those movies that showed that putting toys with real actors could be a great idea. Only that for this you have to do it with love and telling an interesting story. Luckily, this film ticks all the boxes.

It is available on Netflix, being one of its most precious jewels. Another movie from the 90s that continues to make people fall in love in the middle of 2022. It is worth seeing alone or accompanied. If you have children or nephews, don’t hesitate any longer: press play.

Title : Little Warriors

: Little Warriors Release date : 1998

: 1998 Duration : 1:50 hours

: 1:50 hours Platform: Netflix

Christopher Robin

The boy who embarked on countless adventures in the Hundred Acre Woods with his band of stuffed animals has grown up and…lost his way. It’s now up to the childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin remember the loving and playful child he still has within him.

Now that Ewan McGregor is back in fashion, thanks to the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, we bring a perfect option for adults and children where they tell us the story of Winnie the Pooh from a very interesting point of view: the toys and the child when he is already an adult and father of a family.

As part of the Disney conglomerate (no one escapes Walt’s influence), the film is on Disney+ in perfect quality: 4K resolution and with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision technologies.

Indeed, Disney’s Winnie the Pooh rights expire this yearso if you see B-series movies announced on the net don’t worry, it’s not Disney’s thing, but other production companies with dubious taste.

Title : Christopher Robin

: Christopher Robin Release date : 2018

: 2018 Duration : 1:44 hours

: 1:44 hours Platform:Disney+

Lightyear

The origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, and who introduces us to the legendary Space Ranger who would end up with generations of fans. Here comes the big surprise to close the article.

At Disney they wanted to explore the life of Buzz Lightyear, an iconic character who rose to fame with Toy Story more than 20 years ago. And since the trend is to launch all kinds of spin-offs (here is a list of the best spin-off series in history), Disney has not wanted to pass up the occasion.

To enjoy this you will have to go to the cinema, yes. Or wait about three months for it to reach the Disney + service. He looks good, there’s no doubt about that.

Title : Lightyear

: Lightyear Release date : 2022

: 2022 Duration : 1:40 hours

: 1:40 hours Platform: in the best cinemas

As you can see, we weren’t lying, this list is pure gold and in all of them the protagonist is a toy or doll.

Enjoy them all, accompanied if possible, except the scary ones, which could traumatize someone if they are too young to see killer dolls. Use them at your own risk.