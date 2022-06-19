The 5 best series of the summer to beat (overlook) the heat

When the temperature rises, the body, especially the brain, works worse. Is scientifically proven. So stop thinking about how tired you are and plug in one of these excellent series that we recommend (one or all), so that your brain relaxes and enjoys itself without making more effort than pressing the television remote. But since we know that you have plenty of trends (also series), here we are not going to talk about the big premieres that we are all waiting for, such as the second part of the fourth season of stranger thingsthe fifth installment of cobra kaithe spin-off of Game of Thrones (the dragon house) or the long-awaited serialized fiction of The Lord of the rings.

Here what we propose to you are five series of a very good level, enjoyable, with crumb and with high performances, so that you have a laugh, so that you cry if you are sensitive; for you to travel, even if for the moment it is only in time while the real vacations arrive; so that you can rap for a while even though rhyming is not your thing, or so that you can enter the mind of a serial killer and, why not, also that of a superhero. The point is to disconnect for a few hours from this suffocating heat, but beware, never with anything.

In this handful of series you will find veteran and renowned actors such as Ed Harris, Steve Martin or Martin Short, who have shone again precisely thanks to streaming platforms. There are also established young people like Elliot Page, Selena Gomez, Aaron Paul, Donald Glover, Taron Egerton… And as a tribute to our beloved and recently deceased Ray Liotta we have selected his latest work for television, a mini series that is a practical exercise of psychology. The selection of these five excellent series for the summer has not only been made based on their quality, but also by variety of genres: comedy, drama, dystopian, ‘true crime’, superheroes… And if you end up hooked on all and I know the proposal falls short, remember that at Esquire we have the best lists of all time and, in addition, always updated, on the best series and movies from Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar +, Apple TV…