The 5 best series of the summer to beat (overlook) the heat
Craig BlankenhornDisney
When the temperature rises, the body, especially the brain, works worse. Is scientifically proven. So stop thinking about how tired you are and plug in one of these excellent series that we recommend (one or all), so that your brain relaxes and enjoys itself without making more effort than pressing the television remote. But since we know that you have plenty of trends (also series), here we are not going to talk about the big premieres that we are all waiting for, such as the second part of the fourth season of stranger thingsthe fifth installment of cobra kaithe spin-off of Game of Thrones (the dragon house) or the long-awaited serialized fiction of The Lord of the rings.
Here what we propose to you are five series of a very good level, enjoyable, with crumb and with high performances, so that you have a laugh, so that you cry if you are sensitive; for you to travel, even if for the moment it is only in time while the real vacations arrive; so that you can rap for a while even though rhyming is not your thing, or so that you can enter the mind of a serial killer and, why not, also that of a superhero. The point is to disconnect for a few hours from this suffocating heat, but beware, never with anything.
In this handful of series you will find veteran and renowned actors such as Ed Harris, Steve Martin or Martin Short, who have shone again precisely thanks to streaming platforms. There are also established young people like Elliot Page, Selena Gomez, Aaron Paul, Donald Glover, Taron Egerton… And as a tribute to our beloved and recently deceased Ray Liotta we have selected his latest work for television, a mini series that is a practical exercise of psychology. The selection of these five excellent series for the summer has not only been made based on their quality, but also by variety of genres: comedy, drama, dystopian, ‘true crime’, superheroes… And if you end up hooked on all and I know the proposal falls short, remember that at Esquire we have the best lists of all time and, in addition, always updated, on the best series and movies from Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar +, Apple TV…
1
Only Murders in the Building (Disney+, June 28)
A trio of actors you never would have imagined working together, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, star in this series that mixes comedy, intrigue and true crime. Its second season demonstrates the appeal of a well-made product that amuses and entertains because it’s cute, smart, honest, terrifying and absurd. This time the trio of residents of Arconia, the luxurious New York building where they live, will face the unexpected death of the president of the community. Their intention, as always, is to unmask the murderer, but most point to them as the perpetrators of the crime. Let’s see how they come out of this.
two
The Umbrella Academy (Netflix, June 22)
Vanya (Elliot Page), Five (Aidan Gallagher), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Diego (David Castañeda), Ben (Justin H. Min), Luther (Tom Hopper), Sir Reginald (Colm Feore) and Lila (Ritu Arya) are the members of a family of superheroes who are struggling to solve the mysterious death of their father. we will not spoilers about the third season of this adaptation of the comic by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, but watch out for time travel where they will discover that they are not the only children of their father. By the way, the series has adapted to the gender change of actor Elliot Page, who in this installment becomes Viktor Hargreeves. Elliot Page just graced the cover of Esquire US.
3
Atlanta (Disney+, June 29)
We are looking forward to seeing the fourth season of the award-winning series created, written and starring Donald Glover. If you haven’t sunk your teeth into it yet, sign it up, because this story of two African-American cousins trying to make their way in the world of rap is a portrait of the desires, longings and struggles we all grapple with on a daily basis, whether we’re musicians or not. It’s comedy, it’s drama, it’s hip hop music, it has humor, irony, and it also talks about racism. The script is splendid, and the cousins are two pieces of actors who represent the heads and tails of success.
4
Westworld (HBO, June 27)
If you fell for the dark wishes that sometimes come true in this twisted amusement park for adults, get ready because the new chapters may send you back to square one. The fourth season of the fiction directed by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will bring us back to Ed Harris, the sadistic and veteran Man in Black, after two years of hiatus from the series. He will be joined by Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson, Jeffrey Wright and Aaron Paul as the key players in this new retro-futuristic dystopian adventure, which will feature Oscar-winning Ariana DeBose as a guest star. All we know about Westworld T4 is nothing more than the desire to achieve that equal rights between humans and machines that the series raises and that could be falling… or not.
5
Locked Up with the Devil (Apple TV, July 8)
Based on real events, specifically on criminal memoirs In With The Devil by James Keene and Hillel Levin, this six-part miniseries is the last television work of the recently deceased Ray Liotta, although the protagonists are Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser. The story follows the life of a star high school football player and drug dealer (Egerton) who is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison. However, he is offered a deal: enter a maximum security prison to befriend a suspected serial killer (Paul Walter Hauser) and extract information from him, or stay where he is and serve his full sentence without parole. A prison drama with a lot of psychological plot.
