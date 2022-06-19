Success does not hide the multiple problems of the Saw Minecraft Games

The stepping stone to success on a platform like Twitch has as many elements as there are participants in the conversation, whether they are these content creators or the social mass that exists behind each one of them, two inherent elements with a view to the third factor, the staging of events such as Saw Minecraft Games to complete an equation that doesn’t always work out despite the numbers.

Satisfaction and demand must be the priority over figures when launching an event like the Saw Minecraft Games, especially if the same development team has previously been able to launch the Squid Craft Games with an irreproachable job in the search for a very specific sensation…and that is where the first error is noticeable: the work of the script.

The creators of both universes, the boys from Euphonia Studios Led by Ale, today they are the ones that work best with this type of proposal, both visually and in the development of events within the game, there is no doubt about it. The problem is that with the squid game there was a clear reference on which to work to adapt the series to an event and in this case the sensation of the players has been prioritized before that of the public, losing along the way the differential base such as the global experience.

Ale himself has commented on more than one occasion that they have been asked for Saw and an escape room and not a competitive mode, but that feeling is clearly flawed by a single detail, such as the fact that the scripting of the tests is focused on the repetition, and there the spectator denotes that there is not something as elaborate as on other occasions. And don’t get me wrong, the script work fails only in some of the tests because in the narrative, setting and in the words marked for Miguel Ángel Jenner is work is outstanding.

That’s the problem. With such a well managed environment, it was only necessary to give it a couple of twists so that half of the game tests were not chases, because the criticism is not in the bugs that can appear at certain times when you risk making so many servers for a single event, but in its own development.

Although the feeling for many creators was satisfactory in terms of fear and tension, the lack of in-game explanations (those who waited on the bridge will know this well) and the bugs of passed tests change that perspective, especially when you don’t know why you died or what you had to do. Despite having some very marked epic deaths, the fact of enclosing them under impossible puzzles does not generate the desired chaos in all situations and it does create a question mark that takes you out of the event on many occasions.

The penultimate test is the great example of this. With a closure planned for only eight participants, there ended up being up to 12, generating once again a voting circle that became eternally long and although it left very good moments, something heavy was done, also repeating something that had already been done and in a better way the day before with the test of the chains to choose the sacrificed in each team.

With this I do not want to criticize the work, much less, because I am sure that Eufonia Studios will learn a lot from each proposal to improve future creations and take a step forward both in management and in handling ideas, especially from now on, since in the second parts require an improvement in search of riskier ideas so as not to repeat models, but it is clear that there is room for improvement.

The serialization of events today is a gold mine on Twitch, even more so if it is carried out with such important teams and the most powerful content creators in the Spanish-speaking world, but if Auronplay also manages everything, success is assured despite of having a bugged final for almost 30 minutes in a vacuum, without explanations and with doubts even in the protagonists themselves. And meanwhile the tream of Auron with 400K, there is the analysis that the numbers do not denote the quality of the event but they can help the motivation to go further because Eufonia Studios will continue to lead the work and in fact Squid Craft Games 2 is already a reality scheduled for 2023.