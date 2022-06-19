Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, 50 years of unlimited society

“My colleague, my friend, my inspiration, my rival.” This is how George Lucas defined Steven Spielberg, when they were already two giants who had taken the cinema to galaxies far, far away and had filled it with extraterrestrial creatures, a sly archaeologist and computer-made dinosaurs. Both went from being lonely misfits to the banners of that new Hollywood that was looking for new ways of expression and ended up laying the foundations for the franchises that reign today. Now, on the 50th anniversary of the premiere of his first films, it is time to look back to see to what extent they conditioned their trajectories.

“THIS COULD BE THE BEGINNING OF A BEAUTIFUL FRIENDSHIP”

On January 19, 1968, a historic meeting took place at UCLA’s Royce Hall, where the National Student Film Festival was being held. There was George Lucas, a bearded film student who was submitting his experimental short Electronic labyrinth THX 1138 4EB, and a beardless Steven Spielberg, then a freshman at Long Beach State University. “My first impression was I hate that boy, he is much better than me!” Spielberg recalled in the documentary. Creating an empire. He was so impacted by the viewing that he managed to overcome his pathological shyness to sneak behind the scenes and introduced himself to Lucas to tell him how much he had liked this abstract and fascinating artifact. cinematographic. As Brian Jay Jones recalls in his unauthorized biography of Lucas (published in Spain by Reservoir Books), a handshake sealed the starting point of a friendship that would change cinema and popular culture forever.

THE FUTURE ACCORDING TO GEORGE LUCAS

Thanks to Coppola’s tricks at the head of his fledgling production company, American Zoetrope, Lucas obtained the money necessary to finance the long version of the short film that had so impacted Spielberg. that’s how i was born THX 1138a dystopia about a disturbing future in the line marked by Aldous Huxley and George Orwell, in which a man and a woman rebelled against the machines. In his quest to “create emotion through pure cinematic techniques,” the young Californian with the horn-rimmed glasses used every resource at his disposal to create an oppressive atmosphere.

Paradoxes of life, the guy who would end up making toy marketing and sales bigger than a movie script wanted his movie debut to be a movie.a radical critique of consumerism and conformism in Nixon’s America. The result was itself an uphill battle against the bigwigs at Warner, who had put up the money and meddled in the final cut. A painful defeat for a Lucas who was also unsuccessful at the box office, which led him to live a few years of economic and existential anxiety until he managed to shoot his second film, American Graffiti, which would be, this time, a resounding success. His impact paves the way for a strange and very personal space opera call starwarsinspired by his passion for Flash Gordon comics and Akira Kurosawa movies.

WITH HITCHCOCK IN THE MIRROR

Meanwhile, Spielberg had carved out a niche for himself in Universal’s television division directing episodes of such series as night galley either Colombobut his final leap will be with a telefilm based on a story by Richard Matheson, originally published in the magazine Playboy. More than the bunny tire in the central poster, Spielberg was struck by that horror story in which a car driver was besieged by a mysterious truck. Again man against machinealthough in this case without a futuristic alibi, just a road to hell.

that’s how i was born the devil on wheels (available in Filmin), fast-paced thriller psychology that remains to this day a master class in how to plan, shoot, edit and, ultimately, narrate a chase. The harrowing duel between an ordinary man and this 20-ton, rusty-looking personification of evil had such an impact that it allowed him to launch a film career that reached the stratosphere thanks to shark Y Matches in the third phase.

MODELING THE CINEMATOGRAPHIC EXPERIENCE

Together or separately, Lucas and Spielberg changed the way movies are made, promoted, distributed and watched. Emulating Indiana Jones, the character that united them forever as producer and director and whose fifth installment is scheduled for 2023, both ventured into the jungle of studios. in search of the ultimate treasure: creative freedom and total control of your projects. If Lucas is “the Thomas Edison of the modern film industry”, according to Peter Jackson, Spielberg was the one who defined an irresistible way to capture the viewer’s attention. His unequal contribution as directors (Spielberg win 34 to 6, although it is not only quantitative) should not overshadow Lucas’s contribution as the person responsible for the technological transformation of the industry.

You still get behind the camera to direct movies like the remake of westside story to arrive on December 22 at Spanish theaters. The other, retired, when he is not counting bills at his Skywalker Ranch, is focused on the last details of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, with an opening scheduled for 2023 and an investment of more than a billion dollars. Both, united by nostalgia, friendship and love of cinemastill have a lot to say 50 years after their first film.