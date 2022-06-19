Social, Environmental and Economic Welfare: The path to the Inclusive and Sustainable Development Model

Numerous studies have given us the proposal of how to measure the social pulse. And it is that they say that, what is not measured, is not controlled, and what is not controlled, cannot be improved. But among so many methodologies, what data would be useful?

When talking about the economy, the indicator that stands out is the GDP, its standardization allows comparing countries and trends, although this is not a good indicator to measure neither well-being nor sustainability. Our country has not grown, regardless of the measurement method used. The core strategy of Coparmex is the Inclusive Development Model, MDI, which is governed by the principles of respect for human dignity, free competition, a democratic and legal system, and solidarity, subsidiary, responsible and inclusive action by society and the government.

The OECD considers three areas of well-being:

? Quality of life: Social and family relationships, as well as the feeling of security and other subjective aspects of well-being.

? Economic situation: Distribution of wealth, employment situation, housing conditions, health, education and food.

? Sustainability of well-being: Impact that production, consumption and leisure activities have on the environment and on human beings.

In order to ground the attributes of our proposal for an Inclusive Development Model, let us learn about other indicators of the different facets that characterize well-being and sustainability: HDI, Human Development Index; WHI, World Happiness Index; HPI: Happy Planet Index (measured by life expectancy, subjective perception of happiness, and ecological footprint); Ecological footprint; Carbon footprint; GPI=ISEW: Real or Genuine Progress Index (Sustainable Economic Welfare Index).

The modern history of mankind is the history of trade and industrial production. The priority now is to take care of the planet and its natural resources, maintain production, support employment and be a factor that promotes the well-being of society, acting in the areas necessary for the Government to fulfill its function, developing models of action where it can’t or shouldn’t.

In other words, companies commit to being the engine of change, adopting and implementing actions that promote inclusive and sustainable development.

The Social Progress Index, IPS 2021, places our country Mexico, with 71.52 points out of 100, in position 68 in the world, losing two places between the last measurement and that of 2020. In the case of Mexico, its stagnation stands out. Already in 2011 it occupied position 68 and has had little variation over the years. The results of the 2021 Global Index show that the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated inequalities.

It is necessary to replace the current development model aimed at the generic growth of our country, to a new social, economic and environmental path, to an Inclusive Development Model, which takes back the best of us, in which we all fit in and participate. Because Nobody is Better than All Together. #OpinionCoparmex

BY SANDRA VALENTINA LÓPEZ HERNÁNDEZ

CEO Agenda 2030

MAAZ