So were the dinosaurs before the premiere in 1993

They were on Earth a few million years before us. They are, without a doubt, our direct ancestors and we have always felt a mixture of horror and fascination before them. Although they disappeared, they have always been an interesting vein for cinema and television. Three decades ago, Steven Spielberg and his “court” of special effects wizards brought the dinosaurs back to life in ‘Jurassic Park’ to remind us of what a world in which they still lived would be: prehistoric animals.

On the occasion of the premiere of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ (Colin Trevorrow, 2022)FRAMES celebrates a special tribute to the first film in the saga directed by Steven Spielberg. The gates of that Jurassic amusement park, halfway between unbridled fun and scientific sin, symbolized the transition, the threshold, between the feature films that gave birth to King Kong and Godzilla with cinematographic tricks as rudimentary as they are effective and influenced by the kaiju-eiga, and a visually spectacular and innovative cinema, never seen before, that revived prehistoric beings embracing the soul of the best and most passionate family adventure cinema.

Three decades after its premiere, from the genesis of a franchise that would make history on the big screen, our magazine travels back in time to 1993 and retrieves various articles, interviews and reports from its historical newspaper library that, except for the criticism and review by Jesús Palacioswere published in a supplement intended for a younger audience and which, for several years, appeared on newsstands along with the monthly print edition of FOTOGRAMAS. His name was Fantastic Magazine and in the issue published in October 1993, under the title of Steven Spielberg: The Last Dinosaur Y Laura Dern: The Jurassic Girlappeared a series of reports and interviews in which the director of the feature film and the actress who gave life to Doctor Ellie Sattler unearthed, like meticulous paleontologists, the keys to the filming, the confessed secrets and the (still vivid) memories of ‘Jurassic Park’.

One of its pages also included a very interesting exploded view that contemplated the main films and television series that had featured dinosaurs and other prehistoric beings in their plots. A list of 12 works that ranged from the mythical cult films of Godzilla and King Kong to animation legends such as Piecito or ‘The Flintstones’. This is what dinosaurs were like in movies and TV before Steven Spielberg revolutionized everything with ‘Jurassic Park’ in 1993: