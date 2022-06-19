Snapdragon 778G 5G, AMOLED and 65W

The realme GT Master Edition would be the mobile that I would buy if I was looking for good quality for around 250 euros. I’ll explain why.

Looking at phones from last year is a smart alternative to buy quality smartphones without paying as much as when they went on sale. It is because of that I want to recommend you the realme GT Master Editiona mobile that went on sale in 2021, but which is still a more than successful purchase in 2022. Be careful, because your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778Gso much power such as 5G connectivity are assured.

In Andro4all we had the opportunity to analyze this realme GT Master Edition, and the truth is that left us very good feelings. The recommended retail price of its 8GB + 128GB version is 349 euros, although it is very common on Amazon to be able to buy it for around 250 euros thanks to the great discounts that it stars. Next, I tell you why I would choose this mobile if I had to buy one with this budget.

realme GT Master Edition, the mobile that I would choose for about 250 euros

The design is the first reason why I would buy the realme GT Master Edition, since it has a aesthetic created by designer Naoto Fukasawa. It is a design inspired by a travel suitcase, and the truth is that I find it very nice. In addition, it has a thickness of 8 millimeters and weighing only 180 gramsso it offers great comfort when we have it in our hands.

Another reason why I would opt for this model is the 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate who rides In practice, it is a sharp panel with a faithful color representation, in addition to that good fluidity provided by the 120 Hz. In addition, we must add the in-display fingerprint readeran extra that adds quality.

Design, screen, performance, fast charging… This realme GT Master Edition is a very, very balanced mobile.

This realme GT Master Edition has plenty of power, because the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G can perform any task without problems. In addition, it is a good purchase for the future as it has 5G connectivity. On the other hand, it already has the update available to Android 12.

With this mobile it is also possible to take quality photos and videos, especially with its main rear camera of 64 MP. This is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra wide angle and a 2 MP depth sensor on the back, as well as a good 32 MP front camera.

Regarding autonomy, the realme GT Master Edition arrives without problems at the end of the day thanks to a 4,300mAh battery. Another positive aspect is that it supports 65W fast charge, so it will be fully charged in about half an hour. If we add that the 65W charger is included, it seems that this smartphone lacks nothing.

As we mentioned at the beginning, the realme GT Master Edition with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage has an original price of 349 euros. However, another reason for our choice is its large and usual price drop. on amazon it is common to find it for around 250 euros, that is, with a savings of about 100 euros, you just have to wait for the indicated offer. If you want to buy it now, even if it slightly exceeds 250 euros, this GT Master Edition still an exceptional purchase.

