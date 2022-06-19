She would be Piqué’s new girlfriend; they capture Gerard in Sweden after breaking up with Shakira (PHOTO)

After Piqué and Shakira announced their separation due to an alleged infidelity of the soccer player, much has been said about what could be his new girlfriend and it is that although it was revealed that her name begins with “C” and that she was a 20-year-old girl that he worked in one of Gerard’s companies, this has not yet been confirmed.

However, this weekend, Piqué was caught with a blonde woman during a party in Stockholm, Sweden. It is worth mentioning that the girl with whom he was accompanied is very different from the one described by the Spanish media, which would indicate that the Barcelona footballer would simply be trying to forget Shakira not only with one, but with many women. Here the details.

With whom did Piqué cheat on Shakira? She would be his new girlfriend

Piqué took advantage of his vacation with Barcelona and traveled to Stockholm to attend the international summit “Brilliant Minds” which brings together various personalities from the political, economic, sports and entertainment sectors such as Alicia Keys, Emma Watson, Edward Norton, the model Naomi Campbell and even Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

The 35-year-old soccer player attended the party that took place after the event last Friday, June 17, and was captured by the Swedish influencer, Katrin Zytomiersk. In the image, Piqué is observed in the company of another woman whose identity is unknown until now.

In an interview with Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez from “Mamarazzis”, Katrin explained that she approached Piqué at the party in Stockholm to ask for a greeting for her son, but Gerard refused and decided to take a photo of him to post it on his social networks with a message recriminating his attitude:

“Listen to me loser. Surely many girls at this party wanted to have sex with you, and I saw you and immediately thought of my son. I was clear with you, I asked you to say hello to my son and you said no. Who are you?”

However, she did not think that this publication would cause such a stir and was even forced to close her account after receiving thousands of messages from unknown people.

“I asked him if I could say hello to my son and he said no. I asked him again surprised, and he said no again. He wasn’t rude, but he was a little cocky.”

According to the paparazzi Jordi Martín, Piqué has taken refuge in the party to try to forget the problems with Shakira and is totally out of place hanging out a lot with his friend Riqui Puig