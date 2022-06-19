Shakira, the ups (and downs) of her life and her style

Today, in this moment of great change for the pop star, Vogue retraces her life through her looks. And it is Shakira herself who guides us on this journey.

The most memorable stage look

Shakira signed her first contract with Sony Music Colombia when she was only 13 and now celebrates over three decades in the music industry: “Every artist’s life is full of successes and failures,” says Shakira, sitting down with an iPad on which she is the history of his style has been uploaded.

Off we go, returning to her 1992 Latin Grammy Awards look: a red bodysuit paired with red leather leggings and a decorated scarf tied around her hips. “It was a really special night because I came home with some Grammys too,” she smiles. “I remember that I chose red precisely because I thought it would be a memorable color … and therefore the movement of my hips had an even greater impact.” A preview of Hips Don’t Lie?

Milestones for successful outfits

Scrolling through the subsequent looks, some of her favorite hit outfits include: a “a little bit trendy” look Xena: Warrior PrincessAt the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards; “Messy and sexy” at the same Awards in 2005; a “fresher image” for the launch of his album Oral Fixation, Vol. 2; and her favorite look, a simple pair of jeans and a T-shirt, perfectly matching a Bahamas tan (she lived there in the early 2010s).