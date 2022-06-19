Shakira comes up with a new song and it’s a post farewell message to Piqué: Don’t worry

The message contained in Shakira’s new song after the painful farewell to Gerard Piqué: the text is emblematic.

Shakira And Pique they are no longer a couple afterwards the break up which ended a dream story – or so it seemed – lasting 12 years. The betrayal of the Barcelona defender with a Catalan girl who is half the age of the Colombian singer was the point of no return of a disillusion that had been brewing for some time in Shakira’s heart, in light of Piqué’s change. Emblematic, looking at it with today’s eyes, the song published at the end of April in which the 45-year-old from Barranquilla said sarcastically “I congratulate you“to a former partner who had built a castle of lies about their relationship.

Shakira and Piqué when they were happy together: times that will never return

“I understand that you are fake. I congratulate you, beautiful interpretation. I got my hands on the fire for you and you treat me like another one of your cravings. To complete you I tore myself apart. Don’t tell me more stories, I don’t want to know. How come I’ve been so blind without being able to see. You should get an Oscar, you played very well“, was the text of the passage which was not addressed to an imaginary man, but it described exactly how Shakira now saw her father of her two children Milan and Sasha.

Then at the beginning of June the official communication of the separation arrived – the two have never married – and now their paths have divided forever, with the only point of union that will be represented by the children: the highest priority is that do not suffer the consequences of the deterioration of the relationship between the singer and the footballer. Both Shakira and Piqué want to avoid a tug-of-war over the issue, but finding an agreement on where the two boys will go to live is not easy. The rumor about the Colombian’s desire to leave Spain grows every day: her new home would be You love me, taking with him – in addition to the children – also the parents who currently live in Barcelona. It remains to be seen how the 35-year-old will take it, who is eager to relaunch his career with the Blaugrana shirt, struggling to convince Xavi that he can still be useful to the cause.

A seer had foreseen everything: “Shakira will surprise Piqué while he betrays her”

It was a fairy tale that lasted 12 years

Meanwhile, the lives of the two continue on distant tracks: Piqué is on vacation, Shakira dived back into the work and just released her new song, ‘Don’t You Worry’, along with David Guetta and the Black Eyed Peas. This song is also evidently autobiographical and it contains a message addressed to all those who love her, but also to the player himself: Shakira is more determined than ever to leave everything behind and fight back. Life goes on and she has everything to still be master of her own existence and direct her towards the happiness that she has lately been denied. “Don’t worry about anything, because everything will be fine“, the Colombian star sings: words of hope, words of rebirth. She is Shakira, the queen of South America.