Selena Gomez wears a green strapless dress and heeled sandals

Among all the dresses in trend 2022, the one that wore Selena Gomez it stands out for two reasons: the color goes very well with all skin tones and its cut is kind of timeless, so it’s worth investing in one like this to wear today and always.

How is the green strapless dress that Selena Gomez wore in 2022?

Wearing leather-effect heeled sandals, the actress arrived at the recording studio in Los Angeles. RB/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Image

With a midi cut, draped at the waist, bare shoulders and short gathered sleeves, this is how the emerald green dress she wore looks like Selena Gomez. It’s so elegant, it can function as the wedding guest dress for summer 2022with faux leather heeled sandals like the ones worn by the actress, or for autumn 2022, because with some opaque tights black and some black stilettos as Lady Di did, there will be no way to fail.

As a complement, the actress decided not to use much jeweler’s And it only took a couple of hoop earrings golden that have become the seal of Jennifer Lopez Y Eva Longoria. Her hair was kept wavy and pulled back with a very simple parting down the middle, while her eyes stood out with a smoky eyes and wore nude lips in a matte finish (we bet the lipstick is from Rare).