Selena Gomez dressed in Zara, the best dressed at the wedding of Britney Spears

Selena Gomez has shown that she is worth everything beyond her musical facet that we love, she is the only one who could be dressed in a low cost suit to one of the weddings of the year and be one of the best dressed. At Britney Spears’s wedding she saw everything but The Zara suit that Selena Gomez wore in our eyes surpassed everything.

Last June 9, the Princess of pop He was walking down the aisle, where Iranian fitness trainer Sam Asghari was waiting for him. Despite the absence of some of his relatives, the ceremony, held at his home in California, was attended by about 60 guests and above all many familiar faces such as Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton or Donatella Versace, who was the one who designed the singer’s wedding dress.

A lot of familiar face and surely a lot of waste of luxury brands but the one who was the queen of the day with apologies to the bride was Selena Gomez dressed in Zara. And we have very good news that this three-piece suit is still available.

If Selena Gomez can go from Zara to the queen of pop’s wedding, we can also go to Zara to all our weddings. Specifically, this total look is made up of a straight neckline cold shoulder bustier, with marked seam detail and back closure with zipper hidden in the seam. Its price is €29.95.

The blazer has a lapel collar and long sleeves, with flap pockets on the front and welt pockets on the chest, contrasting interior lining and front closure. Its price is €79.95. The last part of this total look is a high-waisted trousers with side pockets and false welt pockets on the back, straight leg and front zip and button fastening. Its price is €39.95.

The best thing about this Zara suit is its Klein blue color.