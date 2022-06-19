Selena Gomez bet on a Zara dress at Britney Spears’ wedding

‘The princess of pop’, Britney Spears, and her boyfriend Sam Asghari were married in a beautiful ceremony that was held last Thursday at the singer’s home, located in Los Angeles, California. Although for obvious reasons this celebration was not attended by any member of Britney’s family, the truth is that her closest friends, including several celebrities, were there to celebrate the love that exists between the interpreter and the physical trainer.

Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace, Madonna and Selena Gomez were just some of the familiar faces that paraded in Britney’s Californian mansion. However, Selena Gómez became one of the most outstanding guests for her original look signed by her, nothing more and nothing less than, by Zara, the Inditex Group store par excellence. With this choice, the interpreter of ‘Lose You to Love Me’ showed that she can be the most elegant wedding guest by opting for a design from a low cost firm. Justin Bieber’s ex stood out at the celebration by opting for a minimalist style, but very trendy. It is a suit made up of wide-leg trousers with darts, an oversize crossed blazer with pockets on the front flaps and a strapless corset, creating a total Klein blue look, signed entirely by the brand founded by Amancio Ortega .





Although the sales are very close, if you want to emulate Selena Gómez’s look for a wedding or communion this summer, you’ll have to run to the web or to the nearest physical store to get the three pieces that make up this suit. The cross-breasted blazer costs €79.95, the wide-leg pants are available for €39.95 and the bustier-style corset can be yours for €29.95. In this way, you can get a suit worthy of a Hollywood wedding for less than 150 euros.

In fact, in recent months, a large number of celebrities have chosen to choose low-cost signature clothing to attend major events or even on a red carpet.. This new trend has also been emulated by members of the most important Royal Houses in the world, such as Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, or Queen Letizia of Spain herself, who is an expert in combining some clothes from exclusive fashion houses with other more affordable from low cost stores like Massimo Dutti, Mango or Zara.

On the other hand, the bride and the other guests of honor at the wedding did decide to opt for a style signed by a famous designer. Both Britney Spears’ white silk wedding dress with a side slit and dropped shoulders, and Paris Hilton’s black sequined gown were designed by Donatella Versace, while actress Drew Barrymore chose a voluminous dress in chocolate brown, signed by the Italian luxury house, Valentino.