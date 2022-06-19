Rizha presents the most random musical collaborations in history

Riza come to yu Music today to tell us the rarest and most random collaborations of music history after freaking out over the supposed affair of Dua Lipa and Aron Piper. These collaborations will have the same effect on you as when you found out about that sale.

Miley Cyrus ft David Bisbal

One of the most random collaborations that we have lived, the mixture of the singer of Buleria with the interpreter of Hannah Montana, it was a full-fledged cultural reset. In addition, Rizha has said that she went to a Camila Cabello concert and suddenly Bisbal appeared to sing with her.

Monserrat Caballé and Fredy Mercury

“I don’t remember if it’s true or not, but I’ll tell you,” says our collaborator who doesn’t remember if it really happened or if it’s a bit of a Mandela effect. No, he didn’t dream it. It happened at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. It is rumored that before going out to sing this they fought in the Backstage.

Katy Perry ft Aitana and Tiësto

It was a collaboration of both singers to promote CocaCola. According to Rizha, it is a collaboration with very little collaboration because Katy Perry sings for a minute and a half and Aitana another, but it is not “a collaboration as such”.

Paulina Rubio with Slash

A collaboration that everyone found out on MTV according to Rizha’s mother. Another is the collaborations that most impacted the collective imagination of pop culture.

Taylor Swift and T-Pain

A parody of hip hop songs between the rapper and the singer. It was a very picturesque and strange collaboration since it was a very aggressive genre for the type of music that Taylor makes, which she generally sings of love and heartbreak and her fans did not place her in that register.

