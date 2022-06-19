Ripley’s Denies Kardashian Damaged Marilyn Monroe’s Dress

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! denied on Thursday that kim kardashian would damage the emblematic dress that Marilyn Monroe used to sing “Happy Birthday”.

Chad Michael Morrisetteowner of a mannequin supply company and once tampered with the fitted and shiny dress which he used briefly kardashian on the met galaHe said he had noticed recent damage to the glass-covered piece when he went to see it at the museum’s Los Angeles site.

Morrisette shared photos she took on June 12 of the 60-year-old dress with a friend and memorabilia collector. Monroewho caused a stir by posting before and after images on social media.

“It saddens me. I ran out of tears,” Morrisette told The Associated Press.

kardashian was changed to use a replica of the dress after going up the stairs Metropolitan Art Museum 2 of May. She wore the original ecru dress for just a few minutes. Ripley’s she bought the dress for $4.8 million in 2016 at auction. Morrisette said that he was hired to mount objects that belonged to Monroe which included the dress she wore in 1962 to sing for then-President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday.

“From the bottom of the Met steps, where kim he put on dressto the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in,” Ripley’s vice president of copyright release and publishing Amanda Joiner said in a statement.

Do not miss: Millionaires and without studies: How far did the Kardashians go in school?

Kim Kardashian and Marilyn Monroe’s dress

Joiner was in the dress on the day of the gala and during its transportation from Orlando, Florida, where it was last displayed, to New York, according to Ripley’s.

The photos of the dress that Morrisette took, along with images prior to the gala of the met unleashed criticism on social networks that pointed out that kardashian they should not have allowed him to wear such a delicate piece of such historical value. The dress is made from a flammable fabric that is no longer for sale.

Morrisette said he was shocked to see the state he was in. She said that she saw the stretched fabric on the back closure and the hooks to close it with new crystals missing. She also said that it looked like the straps were stretched. She noted that that level of damage was not present on the more than ten occasions she has seen the dress over the years.

Shortly after the gala Ripley’s He said that the manipulation of the dress and was not allowed to alter it. kardashian he was wearing a coat that covered his rear, leading to speculation that he was not zipped up.

According to a report from Ripley’s, writing about the condition of the dress in early 2017, “several of the seams are stretched and worn. Not surprising for how delicate the material is. There are puckering in the back from the hooks and eyelets”, among other damage detected.

The dressadorned with more than 2,500 crystals, was custom made to Monroe. It was based on a sketch by designer Bob Mackie, who was working for couturier Jean Louis at the time. It was so fitted that Monroe required it to be sewn up when he already had it on.

When asked about the reaction of kardashian to the controversy over the damage, a representative of the star sent the statement of Ripley’s without giving additional comments.

Ripley’s said he allowed kardashian wear the dress to keep the legacy of Monroe.