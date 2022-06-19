Rihanna net worth: The fortune of the singer in 2022

Lto the fortune of singer and actress Rihannais one of the highest in the world of music and entertainment, having under the mattress a number of 1.7 billion dollars (trillion)thanks not only to her artistic career, but also to the success of her cosmetics line that in 2020 generated more than 550 million dollars.

The Barbados-born singer-songwriter is the woman artist richest in the worldis not only one of the most popular, but also one of the most commercially successful in her career.

A large part of his net worth is attributed to the value of his Fenty Beauty Linea partnership with the luxury goods company Louis Vuitton (LVMH). The brand generates more than $100 million in revenue.

Rihanna reportedly owns the 50% of the company and the brand worth 2 to 3 billion dollars. He also owns the 30% of a lingerie brand called Savage X Fentywhich is currently worth about a trillion dollars.

As if that were not enough, the singer has an account of Twitter and Instagram with more than 100 million followers.

Who is Rihanna?



Robyn Rihanna Fenty was born on February 20, 1988 in Saint Michael, Barbados, and is of Afro-Barbadian, Afro-Guyanese, and Irish descent.

He grew up in a difficult home environment due to his father’s alcoholism and crack addiction, turning to music for solace. After being discovered in Barbados by American record producer Evan Rogershe took her to the United States where he recorded demos, and signed with the producer of Rogers and Carl Sturken, Syndicated Rhythm Productions.

After his demo was heard by rapper Sean Carter, also known as Jay Z, who was the then CEO of Def Jam Records, Rihanna was invited to audition for him. He immediately signed a six-album record deal in 2004… the rest is history.

and in business

Rihanna has successfully translated her fame into several successful companies and businesses. In 2015, she signed a contract with 25 million dollars with Samsung to promote your product line Galaxy. Other brands he has worked with include Secret Body Spray, MAC Cosmetics, Budweiser, Armani, Dior, Cover Girl, Gucci, Clinique and River Island.

In 2014 she became creative director of the sports fashion brand Cougar, overseeing the brand’s womenswear line and launching sold-out clothing and footwear collaborations. She is also a co-owner of the music streaming service Tidal, along with other celebrities such as Jay-Z, Madonna and Kanye West.

In September 2017, Rihanna launched a makeup line called FENTY BEAUTYand in association with LVMH’s luxury goods manufacturer Kendo Brands.

The brand got $100 million in revenue in its first two months. In 2018 the line generated 570 million. Total brand value is conceivable to be $2-3 billion based on a 7X revenue multiple. It has been reported that Rihanna owns the 50% of the brand. At these valuation levels, Rihanna’s stake is worth between $1 and $1.50, before taxes.

Rihanna’s Philanthropy

Rihanna is one of the most philanthropic celebrities on the planet. in 2020 gift 8 million dollars to support the cure of the coronavirus. through his Clara Lionel Foundation, has donated more than 2 million to help victims of abuse in Los Angeles and 5 million to other charities.