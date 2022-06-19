Rihanna gives birth to her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky

ANDhe past January, the world of American and world entertainment took a real turn when Rihanna announced that she was pregnant with her partner, A$AP Rocky. A few months later, the fairy tale was blown up when an alleged infidelity of the rapper with one of the artist’s trusted women was revealed born in Barbados.

Today, with these rumors dispelled and with the relationship experiencing a moment of fullness, the TMZ portal confirmed that Rihanna will have given birth last Friday, May 13 at a clinic in Los Angeles, California.

So far, the couple has not confirmed or denied the information. There is no typical post of the mother in the hospital with the baby, no name of the baby, or anything. The secrecy of A$AP and Rihanna is total at the moment, they prefer enjoy these first days of fatherhood to the fullest in family.

Rihanna’s missing wish

Rihanna, until now, had lived a relatively full life in terms of goals: success, working on your passion, being a star in your industry, winning awards and all kinds of recognition…

The only pending account that the singer had was that of love, to form a family. Being younger, he spent many years in a toxic relationship with Chris Brown. Then there were certain approaches with the also artist Drake.

The fact is that RiRi could not find her better half, until she appeared A$AP Rocky. Since then, she saw the opportunity to fulfill her last great wish: to be a mother.

Ace talked about it in 2019 in an interview for Interview: “Having a child is what I want most in the world”. A year later, she added the following in Vogue: “I know she will want to live differently. In 10 years she will be 42 and old. She will have children, three or four.”

wish granted, Rihanna. Now, enjoy your family.