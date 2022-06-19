Rihanna and Adele in the spotlight of Megan Thee Stallion









Megan Thee Stallion wants to collaborate with Rihanna and Adele. Both are on her wish list for 2022, as confirmed by the rapper in an interview: “Because I’ve already collaborated with Beyoncé, I feel like I’ve reached my ultimate goal,” Megan pointed out. But seconds later she regretted her words and said: “Well, also I would very, very, very love to collaborate with Rihanna“.

Thanks to her participation in “Savage (Remix)”, in April 2020, the rapper has a Grammy for Best Rap Song of the year 2021. When picking up the gramophone with Beyoncé, The Stallion expressed his admiration for her saying that always wanted to be “the Beyonce of rap“. In addition, she pointed out that since she was a child she had wondered: “What would Beyoncé do?” This year Megan is up for another Grammy, this time solo, for Best Rap Performance for her song “Thot S***” included on her album Something for Thee Hotties. Regarding this nomination, the artist said she felt blessed and grateful for the mention of the Academy, while feeling that she was doing something right.

He also confessed that Rihanna wasn’t the only artist on his list. After a video about a possible remix between Adele’s “Water Under the Bridge” and her song “Body” went viral on TikTok, the singer assured: “If Adele wants me to get on the floor, let her be the dancer, I’m there, I’m here for that. Someone tell him to call me because I’m ready!”.

Without a doubt, the interpreter of “Lick” does not throw down when it comes to joining other music stars. After having worked with artists of the stature of Beyoncé, Lil Nas X, BTS or Maroon 5, The American continues to aim high and now points to a collaboration with the queen of British music Adele.