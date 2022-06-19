References to Nicolas Cage

‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’ is the most self-referential and self-aware Nicolas Cage film of his viral phenomenon of his entire career. It is a festival of winks and easter-eggs to his entire filmography, with the actor unashamedly embracing his status as king of the meme.

We have already mentioned on occasion that Nicolas Cage, the hardest working actor in Hollywood, should be considered a World Heritage Site. The artist has managed to make his films a separate genre that does not fit either among the best action films or the best films that mix action and comedy. Nicolas Cage movies are just that, Nicolas Cage movies.

However, this new film does not stop there. As our colleague points out Ricardo Rosado in his review of ‘The unbearable weight of a colossal talent’, “The performer thus gives us a walk through different references of his own while, little by little, the film becomes a functional “buddy movie” in which Cage and Pedro Pascal form a couple that we didn’t know we needed. […] a title that strikes a balance by not betting everything on the main joke to also build an interesting story that stands on its own.”

But although ‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’ is more than a simple collection of winks to the viewer, in this list we are going to focus on his best references to actor movies. Mention is also made of Nicolas Cage’s favorite films with ‘The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari’ at the headbut we are going to focus on the easter-eggs to tapes starring the interpreter in person.

There was plenty of material, since his filmography skyrockets to over 100 films (and counting) among which are authentic masterpieces such as ‘Adaptation, the orchid thief’, ‘La Roca’, ‘Cara a cara’ or ‘Mandy’; collaborations with some of the best directors in history such as his uncle Francis Ford Coppola, David Lynch, Brian de Palma, Martin Scorsese, Spike Jonze or Ridley Scott and several of the most popular movies on Internet forums for their high meme content, such as ‘Vampire Kisses’, ‘Wicker Man’ or ‘Blind Fury’.

But if you think that this self-tribute is going to mean a retirement or slow down the pace of annual productions… You are very wrong. Cage is already preparing ‘Renfield’, in which he will play Dracula himself, the western ‘Butcher’s Crossing’, the revenge thriller ‘The Old Way’, the action comedy ‘The Retirement Plan’ and this summer he premieres ‘Pig’, in which he will go in search of his kidnapped truffle sow.