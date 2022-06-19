References to Nicolas Cage
‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’ is the most self-referential and self-aware Nicolas Cage film of his viral phenomenon of his entire career. It is a festival of winks and easter-eggs to his entire filmography, with the actor unashamedly embracing his status as king of the meme.
We have already mentioned on occasion that Nicolas Cage, the hardest working actor in Hollywood, should be considered a World Heritage Site. The artist has managed to make his films a separate genre that does not fit either among the best action films or the best films that mix action and comedy. Nicolas Cage movies are just that, Nicolas Cage movies.
However, this new film does not stop there. As our colleague points out Ricardo Rosado in his review of ‘The unbearable weight of a colossal talent’, “The performer thus gives us a walk through different references of his own while, little by little, the film becomes a functional “buddy movie” in which Cage and Pedro Pascal form a couple that we didn’t know we needed. […] a title that strikes a balance by not betting everything on the main joke to also build an interesting story that stands on its own.”
But although ‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’ is more than a simple collection of winks to the viewer, in this list we are going to focus on his best references to actor movies. Mention is also made of Nicolas Cage’s favorite films with ‘The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari’ at the headbut we are going to focus on the easter-eggs to tapes starring the interpreter in person.
There was plenty of material, since his filmography skyrockets to over 100 films (and counting) among which are authentic masterpieces such as ‘Adaptation, the orchid thief’, ‘La Roca’, ‘Cara a cara’ or ‘Mandy’; collaborations with some of the best directors in history such as his uncle Francis Ford Coppola, David Lynch, Brian de Palma, Martin Scorsese, Spike Jonze or Ridley Scott and several of the most popular movies on Internet forums for their high meme content, such as ‘Vampire Kisses’, ‘Wicker Man’ or ‘Blind Fury’.
But if you think that this self-tribute is going to mean a retirement or slow down the pace of annual productions… You are very wrong. Cage is already preparing ‘Renfield’, in which he will play Dracula himself, the western ‘Butcher’s Crossing’, the revenge thriller ‘The Old Way’, the action comedy ‘The Retirement Plan’ and this summer he premieres ‘Pig’, in which he will go in search of his kidnapped truffle sow.
‘Vampire Kisses’ (1989)
During an existential crisis midway through the film, Nicolas Cage sits despondent in bed and turns on the television, where the film with the most memes per square meter in history is being broadcast: ‘Vampire Kisses’, from 1989.
‘Wild Heart’ (1990)
While promoting David Lynch’s film ‘Wild Heart’ in 1992, Nicolas Cage gave a crazy interview on Wogan in which he does a backflip, throws cards at the audience and launches into karate practice. This Nicolas Cage with leather jacket and fur, confident and impulsive, is the Cage that appears to the protagonist as “conscience” from when he was a fucking movie star.
‘Leaving Las Vegas’ (1995)
The film for which Nicolas Cage won his only Oscar is also referenced in ‘The Unbearable Weight…’. The artist recreates one of the scenes from the film by immersing himself in the pool with his clothes on and staying at the bottom of it while drinking an underwater beer. Javi goes after him to save him, just like Cage’s love interest did in ‘Leaving Las Vegas’, anticipating his beautiful friendship story.
The culmination of Nicolas Cage’s career, the highest peak of his popularity after winning the Oscar, has several references in the form of filming objects stored by Javi in his private museum. Also, during his flight to Mallorca, they play ‘The Rock’ on the plane and Cage can see on the screen how Sean Connery yells at him. And, as a climax, Cage recites during a moment of the new film his famous line “Cut the chit-chat, A-HOLE!”.
Javi (Pascal) has an impressive life-size wax figure of Nicolas Cage in this movie holding the mythical golden guns that were very important during the John Woo movie. ‘Face to face’ is also Javi’s favorite movie, according to his own admission.
During a car chase in which Javi and Nicolas are drugged with acid, Pascal’s character tells Cage to drive, based on their ’60 seconds’ scenes and the stunts and drifts the actor (or his double) behind the wheel.
The two ‘The Search’ movies were pretty much Cage’s last at a major studio, and while we see if the franchise returns as a movie or as a series (because it HAS to come back), ‘The Unbearable Weight of a Talent descomunal’ pays tribute to them by showing a replica of the Declaration of Independence letter in Javi’s (Pascal) memorabilia room.
At the end of ‘The Unbearable Weight…’, Cage is questioned about his tarantula-shaped belt. He jokes that he asked for one in the shape of a bee, but the craftsman replied “Noooo, nooo bees!”.
This is a reference to the famous meme ‘Not the bees!’ emerged from ‘Wicker Man’, the remake of the enigmatic and great film by Robin Hardy that did not know how to live up to the original, but at least gave us a good handful of great moments.
“Mandy is a masterpiece,” says Javi (Pascal) when Cage is surprised that the film is among his host’s favorites. We are with Javi, the psychedelic and outdated film by Panos Cosmatos is a real delight.
‘The Croods 2: A New Era’ (2020)
Nicolas Cage is lavishing himself more and more in the world of animation, giving voice to projects like ‘The Lego Movie’, where he was Superman, or ‘Spider-Man: A new universe’, in which he played Spider-Man Not to go.
It has also been the leading voice in the two ‘The Croods’ films, and the CIA agent played by Tiffany Haddish mentions it when she crosses paths with the actor, to distract him while she hides a locator from him. Haddish tells her that she and her nephew are super fans of ‘The Croods 2’, while the agent’s partner, played by Ike Barinholtz, highlights the great titles of the 90s like ‘Face to face’ with his earpiece.
