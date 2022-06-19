Princess Peach, Donkey Kong and more characters appear in this official Fortnite poll

We get an interesting message related to one of the most outstanding video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking specifically about Fortnite.

In this case, the information comes from a peculiar survey that Epic Games has officially shared and that includes mentions of the most varied characters. For example, they list Princess Peach from Mario Bros, Donkey Kong and even Banjo & Kazooie as relevant Nintendo characters.

It is true that these types of surveys have been used in the past to carry out new collaborations, but characters have also appeared in previous surveys that have not yet reached the battle royale, such as Joker from Persona 5. We will have to be attentive to see what happens.

Here is the complete list:

Here’s a new survey that was recently sent to players by Epic Games 👀 In the past, these surveys OFTEN showed upcoming collaborations, so it’s very likely that this list also includes upcoming collabs! (thanks to @Guille_GAG for showing me the survey!) pic.twitter.com/wbfqVeeS9A — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 18, 2022

What do you think? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. If you’re interested, you can also find our full coverage of the game at this link.

