Pirelli Calendar 2023: a woman will take the photos for the fifth time in its history

the australian photographer Emma SummertonIt will be the fifth woman behind the goal to sign in 2023 the 49th edition of the prestigious Pirelli calendar. before she did Sarah Moon (1972), Joyce Tenenson (1989), Inez van Lamsweerde (2007, together with Vinoodh) and Annie Levovitz (2000 and 2016).

Summerton is known, among other achievements, for collaborating for years with the fashion magazine fashion and for having portrayed stars like Rihanna or George Clooney.

Emma Summerton will do the new The Call. (Photo: Instagram / pirelli).

Who is Emma Summerton?

Summertonwho trained in Fine Arts at the National School of Art in Sydney and even considered being a painter, takes the post of Bryan Adams to sign the new edition of the prestigious “The Cal”.

It will do so, as is its seal of identity, providing its personal touch and turning the women he captures with his camera into strong, powerful figures with personality, those responsible for the calendar have said in a statement. “I have always believed that I would like to see the female point of view more often in this universe”, he highlighted, for his part, Summerton.

Known for her creative expression, her technical knowledge and her passion for fashion, this photographer has become one of the most sought-after professionals in the sector today.

Dua Lipa by Summerton (Photo: Instagram / dualipa).

During his youth, he worked as a photography assistant in Sydney and in 1998 he moved to London to collaborate with the artist Fiona Banner, nominated for a Turner Prize, the most important British award for contemporary art.

read also: After a year without publication due to the pandemic, the Pirelli Calendar returns

He then discovered his passion for fashion photography through the magazine Vogue Italy which was directed by Franca Sozzani and which often presented the works of Paolo Roversi, Sarah Moon, Steven Meisel, Peter Lindbergh, described as “art” in the eyes of the young Australian.

Jennifer Aniston for Summerton (Photo: Instagram / instyle).

Summerton then dedicated his efforts to fulfilling his dream, working for fashionand got it from the hand of Edward Enninfulwho was beginning to be a well-known fashion director and who is currently UK editor-in-chief.

During her career in the industry, Summerton has worked for the British, German, Australian, Italian, Spanish, Japanese and Chinese editions of the fashion magazine fashionas well as in publications such as i-D, Dazed & Confused and Nylon.

He has also collaborated with brands such as Yves Saint-LaurentMiu Miu, Dior and Sony Music and has portrayed music stars such as Rihanna, Taylor Swift or Katy Perryand actors like George Clooney, Nicole Kidman and Carey Mulligan.

For its part, the covers of the Pirelli Calendar have seen stamped, since its first edition, the signature of some of the most renowned photographers worldwide, from Norman Parkinson to Helmut Newtongoing through Peter Beard, Mario Testino or patrick demarchelier.

