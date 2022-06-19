Paula Cendejas presents ‘x Ti’, her hottest video clip with Martina Cariddi

Paula Cendejas has come to yu Music to present x You, his latest song, which talks about a breakup. “Do you prefer to leave or be left?”, Lorena has asked, “I don’t end up falling in love many times so I prefer to make the decision” she has pointed out, “That they leave you seems like a brave act for that person.”

The artist has made a confession on this subject: “The song goes directly to someoneI can’t separate the person from the artist”, he acknowledges.

Bnet has asked her if she has combined something personal for liking someone as a result of a phrase from her song, and she has replied that she thinks that in the end you change things indirectly and try to adapt to their tastes, although she admits that she’s too straight for that and she doesn’t.

A very sensual video

Martina Cardidi appears as the protagonist in the video clip of x You because they are very close friends, and she really likes his music. Paula suggested it, and besides he wanted his project to be full of womenThat’s why it also has a director.

The video clip has an acting part and Paula, who is not an actress, was afraid that it would not turn out well: “I was afraid not to have the connection with someone because never acted”, that is why he chose his friend to shoot it.

“Is very hot” Lorena has said about the video, who has asked her how it was shot. “The part of the kisses and a little more sensual there is no script because we have a lot of connection”, only for the scene of the argument, for which they rehearsed together.

Lorena has asked her if she sees herself taking some first steps in series as an actress “I felt very proud of the work, but it put a lot of pressure on me. Today I don’t think so”, the artist denied.

The singer’s projects

“I’m preparing an album for next year” she has commented. This is the first single, but she is going to release more singles before the album comes out, but this one is very special for her, because it has been a challenge, “there are many things”, she acknowledges.

“I have a lot of dreams. Opportunities come to me that depend on me, but I would prefer it to happen a little later, for example, performing at Loolapalooza”, a festival where he has sung in Chile this year.

also this summer has a tour of Spain during June and July, and a couple of loose dates in September, as well as festivals. “I don’t know when because I’m very bad at dates,” she said, so we’ll have to keep an eye on her Instagram to find out.

Listen again to Paula Cendejas at minute 10:33