Paul Walker will receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced the first list of celebrities, actors and directors who will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. Among them is the actor from Fast & Furious Paul Walker. According to the Walk of Fame’s official website, only one posthumous star is awarded a year, but Paul Walker is one of two on the list in the film category and one of three overall this year. In fact, the Oscar nominee will also receive a star Juanita Moore (Imitation of Life of 1959) and the singer Jenni Rivera.

Paul Walker isn’t the only actor in the franchise Fast & Furious to get a star: Ludacris will also be honored in this way next year. The two actors shared the scene for four films, until Walker’s death. The latter join a short list of Fast & Furious collaborators who have already earned a star on the Walk of Fame. It is about Vin Deisel (Dominic Toretto), Dwayne Johnson (Luke Hobbs), Kurt Russell (Mr. Nobody), Charlize Theron (Cipher) and Fast & Furious 2 director John Singleton.

“The jury has carefully selected these talented individuals and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous catwalk,” he said. Ellen K.the chair of the selection panel for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame, during a press conference.

The death of Paul Walker

Paul Walker died in November 2013, the victim of a car accident in Santa Clarita, California along with his friend Roger Rodas. The actor’s death happened before filming for Fast & Furious 7 was completed, resulting in major changes in the film and a one-year delay for release. Walker’s brothers Caleb and Cody were called in to help finish the scenes featuring his character. Brian. They acted as stunt doubles onto which Paul Walker’s face was later superimposed. Fast & Furious 7 ends with Brian driving into the sunset, thus the character withdraws from the franchise. Subsequent films alluded to the character still present in the world, his brand car being driven in some scenes.

“I’ll tell you what, last year it was really hard to get back to work,” he said Vin Diesel at the premiere of Furious 7 in 2015. “And then I looked up and saw James Wan willing to go back to work, with his genius…. The studio was there, but the studio was there in a different way than normal. The study said we feel your soul and will do whatever it takes to honor your brother Pablo. There are so many people… There are so many people on this journey. “

