Oscarin de los Wiwiriskis confesses; “they left because they wanted to be a clown”

It has been revealed that at least 7 out of 10 jobs generated in the country are provided by entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurship, although risky, is one of the main sources of income for Mexican families.

Although living from doing what they like is the labor goal of millions of jobs in Mexico, it is not always possible.

Following a dream is not an easy task and even less so when you live in a country with complicated employability such as Mexico; However, along with this, entrepreneurs and those who follow dreams are a fundamental part of the labor base of the territory, since they provide jobs, investments and economic benefits, therefore, and although starting is not always easy. , as pointed out the clown Oscarin of the Wiwiriskis, who realizes how hard it is to follow a dream; “They left us for wanting to be a clown”following a dream is the great work goal of millions of people.

Starting an entrepreneurial project or pursuing a dream can sometimes be complicated, either because of the aural field that it offers, the income that can be received or family or social acceptance, that various economic activities bring with themas evidenced by a short video posted on the TikTok profile of @juanlombana.mercatitlan, in which you can see an interview in which Oscarin de los Wiwiriskis points out what he had to face for making the decision to be a clown.

@juanlombana.mercatitlan Our girlfriends left us for wanting to be Clowns… @loswiwiriskis #wiwiriskis #reflexion #learnontiktok #emprendedores #payasostiktok ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

As pointed out in the short video, wanting to make a decision such as being a musician, artist or clown cannot be to the liking of many people, since as Oscarin points out, there is still a stigma about wanting to pursue dreams, commented that during his university days, he had to live with ridicule, mistreatment and laughterfor realizing that his dream was to become a clown, adding that even family and couples moved away from him, for not pursuing an apparently better career, arguing that he could not afford a home over time.

Entrepreneurship in Mexico

Thanks to the foundation of social networks and digital platforms in everyday life, starting an entrepreneurial project is somewhat easier. Data provided by the National Institute of the Entrepreneur, indicate that within the national territory there are just over 4 million 230 thousand small and medium-sized companies, in the same way data provided by the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), point out that 7 out of 10 jobs in Mexico are created by an entrepreneur.

Informal trade is undoubtedly one of the largest economic activities used by Mexicans, so much so that data provided by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) indicate that, for For every 100 pesos generated from Mexico’s GDP, 44 percent are generated by formal trade and the rest are informal. Similarly, Statista reveals that during

