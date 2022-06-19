Oscar Awards 2021-2022 | Top 10 Steven Spielberg Movies

Among Steven Spielberg’s films there are great classics that everyone knows. / LP

There is no doubt that Steven Spielberg is one of today’s great film directors, and proof of this is his extensive filmography of blockbusters and movies to remember. If you like cinema, it is impossible that you do not know or have seen some of his most famous productions, since he is one of the most recognized and popular filmmakers internationally.

This year, Spielberg adds one more nomination to his career and reaches a curious record, that of being nominated in the Best Director category for six different decades, this time for ‘West Side Story’.

Who does not know ‘ET the extraterrestrial’, ‘Indiana Jones’ or ‘Jaws’? They are films that you have surely seen from time to time and that we continue to see on many occasions in television reruns. But these are only three of the many titles that will sound familiar to you from the filmmaker. Here is a list of the best, according to the score of the largest data portal in the audiovisual sector, ImdB.

1. Schindler’s List (1993)



Jews are sent to concentration camps during the Nazi invasion of Poland, while a German businessman takes advantage of the situation to prosper economically.

2. Saving Private Ryan (1998)



A group of American soldiers must carry out the last mission after the Normandy landings during World War II: save a man trapped on the other side of the enemy front.

3. Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)



The American Government contacts the archaeologist Indiana Jones to locate the legendary Ark of the Covenant before Nazi Germany, whose power would be unlimited if he manages to reach it.

4. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)



Indiana Jones faces an evil billionaire to find the whereabouts of his father, Professor Henry Jones, mysteriously disappeared.

5. Jurassic Park (1993)



A group of genetic engineering specialists reaches a historic milestone and manages to revive some specimens of dinosaurs in an amusement park. But in an evaluation visit before its opening to the public, the dinosaurs escape and endanger the lives of those who are in the place.

6. Catch Me If You Can (2002)



(Leonardo Dicaprio), a well-known swindler from the United States, who in the 1960s managed to pass himself off as a pilot, lawyer and doctor to cash checks that he himself produced; and FBI agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks), who chased him around the world trying to catch him.

An FBI agent tries by all means to stop a famous American statesman, who manages to slip away by posing as a doctor, pilot and lawyer to cash checks that he wrote himself.

7. Shark (1975)



Panic breaks out on an island where bathers begin to be attacked by white sharks, while the protagonists try to control the threat that extends under the sea.

8. ET The Extra Terrestrial (1982)



An alien loses his spaceship and ends up meeting a 10-year-old boy, who takes him home with his mother and sister.

9. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)



Indiana Jones hunts down a cult that has seized a sacred jewel that has great powers and can pose a great threat in the wrong hands.

10.Ready Player One (2018)



After his death, the creator of the virtual world OASIS leaves behind a mysterious message to find an Easter egg in the alternate universe. The object is actually a great treasure, since whoever finds it will get the property of OASIS and the largest fortune in the world, so a global search begins to find it.

