Operation Smile carried out its Women in Medicine program for the first time in Latin America – Mundodehoy.com

LaSalud.mx. -Operation Smile AC, a non-profit organization of world reference, for its leadership, commitment and quality in the care of patients with cleft lip and/or palate, held its important Women in Medicine event for the first time in Latin America; this time it was Peru, the venue that witnessed a series of activities that took place over 10 days, in which volunteer doctors and women from the health sector experienced closeness to medicine, research and exploited their surgical skills, in addition to connecting with children through this initiative through the comprehensive medical service offered at the Program.

This program, which in 2022 would be carried out in: Morocco, Peru, the Philippines and Malawi, is

a surgical program carried out solely by female volunteers that seeks to promote

gender leaders in the health sector through a platform that promotes opportunities for

development of their careers through training, leadership and mentoring programs and that

It is also composed of a comprehensive medical service that offers nutrition, psychology, pathology

language, among many other factors.

“The purpose of Women in Medicine meets the objective of promoting the reduction of this

gap that disables women in the Health Sector. We even have a schedule of

research to better understand the experience of our women’s team. with this event

what we seek is to celebrate women in the health sector who ensure that Operation

Smile offers the highest level of surgical procedures and multidisciplinary care for

cleft lip and/or palate patients around the world.”, commented Kathy Magee, Chairwoman

and co-founder of Operation Smile.

In this issue of Women in Medicine, had the participation of 120 volunteers

representing 15 countries from Latin America and the world. The program began on June 8 with a

day there were educational sessions where experts covered the topic of empowerment and inclusion

women in the health sector from different perspectives. Topics such as the role of

women in the health sector, nutrition, women in research, nursing, oral care and

comprehensive care.

Additionally, medical and student volunteers highlighted their stories and experiences with

Operation Smile, which seeks to inspire girls and women belonging to the new generations to pursue careers in medicine and demonstrate the impact they can have, it is with these activities that Operation Smile seeks to boost their careers to highlight the representation of women leaders in health.

Women in Medicine participants had the opportunity to join training sessions, mentoring sessions and workshops, tools that provide immediate benefits to patients and health systems in the countries where the organization operates.

In addition to the experimental part, education sessions were held, 154 evaluations to

patients at Hospital Carrión in Lima and the goal is to carry out more than 72 surgeries

in the following days.

Women in Medicine is also part of the recently announced commitment to 10 years,

for which the organization will continue to work with medical professionals globally,

governments, hospitals, and other non-profit organizations to create various models of

surgical care.

Worldwide, it is estimated that a child is born every three minutes with a cleft lip and/or palate, and

with the support of Operation Smile at a global level, the aim is to reduce the number to return to each

one of the boys and girls the beautiful smile they deserve.

DZ