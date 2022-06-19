On Sky Arte: the music of Nick Drake

On the day of his birth anniversary, Sky Arte pays tribute to Nick Drake, a singer-songwriter who, despite his untimely death, has left a mark on recent music history

The British singer-songwriter and guitarist passed away prematurely in 1974 Nick Drake has influenced entire generations of musicians, thanks to an unmistakable style and sonorities of great emotional impact. Paying homage to his visionary talent are two contemporary musicians of the caliber of Roberto Angelini and Rodrigo d’Erasmo, protagonists of the documentary Nick Drake – Songs in a conversationaired on Sky Arte on Sunday 19 June, the day Drake was born in 1948.

THE PROTAGONISTS OF THE DOCUMENTARY ON NICK DRAKE

Theirs is an inner and artistic journey, a choral story on the trail of an author who is still current, despite the decades that have passed since his death. The film story is embellished by the interpretations of Manuel Agnelli, Niccolò Fabi, Piers Faccini, Adele Nigro and Andrea Appino, as well as by the extraordinary meeting in the recording studio with John Wood, the sound engineer who recorded all three Nick Drake albums. .

