Omar Chávez suffers another defeat, this time against Rafael Amarillas Ortiz

The son of Julio César Chávez suffered his third setback in a row when he fell by unanimous decision in Culiacán

For the first time in his career Omar Chavezyoungest son of Julio Cesar Chavezis on a streak three defeats consecutive.

This Saturday at Julio Cesar Chavez Sports Center from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Omar Chavez lost by unanimous decision versus Rafael Amarillas Ortiz in weight fight super medium agreed to 10 rounds.

Yellow Ortiz He visited the canvas twice, first for a slip in the opening round and then in the second for a blow from ‘the businessman‘, however, he rowed against the current to connect better combinations and take the points necessary for victory.

After 10 rounds, the judges gave cards 96-95, 96-93 and 98-94all in favor of Yellow Ortizwho improved his record to 15-4-1 with 8 knockouts.

With this loss, Omar Chavez got stuck in 38-8-1 and 25 chloroforms and for the first time in his career he is on a losing streak. three defeats to the thread

The last time I had fought Omar Chavez It was June 19, 2021 that fell for unanimous decision against Ramón Álvarez at the Jalisco Stadium. Previously, Omar Chavez lost by unanimous decision against Oziel Santoyo at the Grand Oasis Arena in Cancun, Quintana Roo, in April of the same year.

Omar Chávez sent his rival to the canvas in the second round, but it was not enough for him to win. Jaret Palacios / JD Promotions

Omar Chavez had already been on a two-fight losing streak, when he lost to Roberto Garcia and Jose Carlos Paz by unanimous decision on August 12, 2017 and May 19, 2018, respectively.

The rest of his losses were against Ramón Álvarez himself and on two occasions against Jorge ‘Maromerito’ Páez Jr. on two occasions.

For Yellow Ortizwho had just been knocked out in three rounds by the Ukrainian Petro Ivanov in three rounds in Germany, this is not the first blow in his career after knocking out the experienced Saúl Román in four rounds in 2021.

Information from Salvador Rodríguez was used in the writing of this note.