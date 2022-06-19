not exactly being a science fiction writer, by Laura Fernández

In a week The fourth season of ‘Westworld’ will premiere. Before being a series, a series about a theme park of the future – a dystopian future, of course, in which progress is the villain – set in the past, in the Wild West – yes, the cowboys of ‘Westworld’ are cowboys machine of the future–, it was a movie.

It premiered in 1973, and was written and directed by a 31-year-old guy who had published his first article in the travel section of ‘The New York Times’ at 14 and was teaching as a visiting professor by 23 – a ‘ cum laude’ from Harvard–in Cambridge. His name was Michael Crichton. Yes, the author of ‘Jurassic Park’ and, also, the medical writer for whom writing was always a happy and scandalously profitable compulsion.

Crichton liked to think that somehow followed in the footsteps of his admired Arthur Conan Doyle. No, he did not create a detective like Sherlock Holmes, but he did study medicine, like him, and practiced as a doctor, which would end up shaping the series about doctors that launched the genre itself (and propelled a then very young George Clooney to the Olympus of the Fictional Gods with White Robe): ‘ER‘. And he also wrote about dinosaurs. In fact, the sequel to ‘Jurassic Park’, the novel, was titled as Conan Doyle’s only dinosaur novel: ‘The Lost World’. And he maintained, throughout his life, that interest in the fantastic when he intersects with the scientific, or rather, the impossible putting the possible against the ropes, a conandoylesque trait.

Planned with Spielberg

Crichton was born in Chicago in 1942 and died in Los Angeles at the age of 66, seven before the premiere of ‘Jurassic World’, the miracle ‘reboot’ of Colin Trevorrow. Trevorrow, then a cult screenwriter and director -responsible for a very curious indie title about someone who places an advertisement to find another someone to travel through time-, is the brightest fan the franchise could have come across. His obsession, his infinite love and respect for the first title in the saga, the ‘Jurassic Park’ that Crichton planned with Steven Spielberg as something they could finally do together, being as they were friends since Spielberg was a kid who held the spotlights in other shoots, he is such that he achieves the impossible: bringing it back to life, with the necessary renewed dose of humour.

And yet, despite the fact that Crichton did nothing but warn about the dangers of progress, and sign one dystopia after another, in fact, one techno-thriller after another – the first to be successfully adapted to the cinema was ‘The threat of Andromeda’, in 1969, and it was such a success that it became a miniseries, produced by the brothers Scott, Tony and Ridley–, success removed him from science fiction writer status, making it a ‘best seller’ not claimed as the classic it should be for the genre. And this despite the fact that his life consisted of not stopping writing, as if he desperately depended on each income as Philip K. Dick did at the time. The only explanation he ever had for it was that writing was the only thing I wanted to do.

10,000 words a day

“Living with him was like living with a body, he was never there at all,” said Anne Marie Martin, his fourth wife, with whom he wrote ‘Twister’, that tape about a marriage that explodes in the middle of a tornado storm. He began by writing assignments for his classmates. He copied an essay by George Orwell to show that a teacher scored below normal -he gave it a Good-, and wrote seven novels in four years while studying medicine. He published them under a pseudonym that referred to his height (John Lange). He chose another pseudonym, the name of a famous 17th-century dwarf, Jeffrey Hudson, for the novel with which he won an Edgar, and wrote another half-named with his brother who signed their names: Michael Douglas.

Despite not practicing anything other than gender, he still hasn’t been fully vindicated by it, erased by success

Then all the others arrived, about twenty, among them, ‘Acoso’, ‘Esfera’, ‘Congo’, of which more than 200 million copies have been sold –and always rising– all over the world. He published a book of memoirs in which he above all charged against his father, an absentee – like him – publicist. At the end of his life, curiously and strangely, he began to doubt the reality of climate change. He considered it a scientific ‘hoax’ that redirected production to a new field virgin to capitalism. By then, Crichton had already survived 9/11 – he changed the ticket on one of the planes at the last moment – ​​and an armed robbery on his own home in which he overpowered the thieves. And at no point did he stop writing 10,000 words a day.