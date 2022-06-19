Not everything is the same and not everything is the same

I heard on the radio an interview with Carlos Sánchez, the ham cutter of the stars, since it has cut ham for personalities such as Steven Spielberg, Barack Obama or the Queen of England and the King and Queen of Spain. He says that the higher the quality, the easier the cut. He also says that he does not know anyone from the five continents who can resist the delights of something so exceptional. He states that we have a unique product in the world that, unfortunately, is not well known.

In preparation for a recent trip to Lithuania I asked what I could bring to them. The answer was that a little bit of ham would not hurt. They were very appreciative afterwards. Quality is appreciated and being in front of excellence and not valuing it greatly detracts from the quality of the person. Not everything is the same or it doesn’t matter. Recalling school times, we commented on the value of the teacher who taught us to value great things: music, nature, friendship and religion.









The tourists who hurry past great works of art are pitiful and at most they make a selfie. I think that we are losing the sensitivity of being touched by beauty, for the lofty and great. Many times we live with the sublime without hardly noticing its presence. Art emanates a presence that we should not waste, because it enhances us. It rescues us from vulgarity. Much more sacred.

I want to speak of this most sublime presence, of the sacred. I remember that in the frontispiece of the church of my town the sentence was engraved Domus Dei, House of God. And, if I remember correctly, there it is. It is an invitation to take off your shoes before entering: “remove the sandals from your feet, because the place where you are is sacred ground”, says Yahweh to Moses. A wake-up call before the great presence. They say that the vulgar is the one that passes by the sublime and does not realize it. Unfortunately we are losing sensitivity, including the most widely read, the best educated.

As a priest, I see that we trivialize what is most sacred, the temple is less of a House of God and more of a forum for meetings. When church attendance is massive for funerals, weddings, first communions… you don’t know how to be. People talk, photos are taken, postures are not saved or answers are not known, even crossing oneself is an ambiguous gesture, something similar to the gesture of many soccer players when they step on the grass.

This desecration also affects priests that, more than ministers of God, we seem social entertainers. It is said of Saint John of Ávila that when he saw how a priest celebrated the Eucharist in an indelicate way, he came to suggest to him – looking at the Blessed Sacrament – ​​“Treat him well, he is the Son of a good Mother”. Today, the day of Corpus Christi, is a good opportunity to recover the amazement in front of the sacred, to make an act of faith in the real presence of God in the sacramental species.

In one of the oldest writings of the New Testament Saint Paul tells us: “I received from the Lord what I transmitted to you: that the Lord, on the night that he was delivered, took bread, gave thanks, broke it and said: “This is my body that is given for you. Do this in remembrance of me.” The same, after dinner, he took the cup and said: “This cup is the new covenant sealed with my blood. Do this every time you drink it in memory of me.” It is the same Body of Christ that is offered to us in the Eucharist, the one that blesses us from the monstrance.

When passing in front of the tabernacle we must make a genuflection –put the knee on the ground– as a gesture of worship, of recognition of the divine presence, of admiration for such a great mystery. To house the sacred Body of Christ, the great cathedrals, churches and chapels were built. The goldsmiths poured all their art into the sacred vessels and precious monstrances. The poets sang that presence with hymns in his honor. Great musical themes were composed…

It does not matter whether or not to value the sacred. Let us not hesitate to adore the Blessed Sacrament of the altar. Let us teach our children that God lives in that little house – the tabernacle. Let us never approach him to receive him without having a clean soul and body, well prepared since he is “Son of a good Mother”.