North America 2026: Best stadiums for the World Cup ever imagined

The 16 locations for him World Cup 2026 were confirmed by FIFAin a fair that for the first time boasts three host countries: Mexico, the United States and Canada.

North America 2026 will hethe 23rd edition of the maximum tournament at the selection level, will be played with 48 teams and the number of matches will go from 64 to 80so the group stage will also undergo modifications.

will now be 16 groups in the World Cupwhich will have three teams and the best two will advance to the Round of 16, although the maximum number of games to be played will remain at seven and playing in 32 days.

While Mexico will host a World Cup for the third timeafter 1970 and 1986the United States has already hosted in 1994 and Canada will debut.

The center

Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

It was inaugurated in 1982, but it has already been renovated, so the investment in this venue amounts to 418 million dollars; It has 76,416 seats and is the home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs. It is another venue that was not designed for soccer and does not have an MLS team, since Sporting Kansas City has its own home, with less capacity: Sporting Park.

AT&T Stadium (Dallas)

It was built in 2009 at a cost of 1.3 billion dollars, has a capacity of 92 thousand 927 seats and it is the home of the Dallas Cowboys, since FC Dallas (MLS) has its own stadium, with less capacity. The biggest problem of the enclosure is the public transport system to Arlington, and to move to Dallas and Fort Worth.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

This enclosure was built in 2017 at a cost of 1,600 million and It has 71 thousand seats. It has the particularity that it was designed for the Atlanta Falcons (NFL) and Atlanta United (MLS) to share. His main problem is artificial grass, which is usually an inconvenience for the soccer team, which suffers from injuries to its players.

West

BMO Field (Toronto)

It was inaugurated in 2007 and 120 million dollars have been invested between its construction and renovations. It has a capacity of 30 thousand seats and has hybrid grass. It is one of the smallest stadiums in the bid and will be expanded to 45,000 seats by 2026.

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)

Share NFL (New England Patriots) and MLS (New England Revolutions) teams. It opened in 2000 with a cost of 550 million dollars, between construction and renovations; however, it still looks dated and has the problem that is more than 45 minutes from downtown Boston.

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

It is the home of the Philadelphia Eagles of the NFL, at the time it had the Philadelphia Union of the MLS and was built in 2002, with a cost of 637 million dollars, also adding the adjustments it has suffered. Although it will be in the World Cup, different reports state that the Eagles are looking to build a new stadium by 2032.

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

It is the home of the Miami Dolphins of the NFL, it was built in 1987 and a total of 615 million dollars have been invested. Its main problem is that is far from downtown Miami, almost 24 kilometers, so it becomes difficult to get there by public transport.

Metlife Stadium (New York/New Jersey)

In the only joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup, the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets, from the NFL, was chosen, although not in manhattanbut in the state of New Jersey. It opened in 2010 with a cost of 1.6 billion dollars and only artificial turf should be replaced by natural.



