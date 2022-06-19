Noni kept the first edition of the Saw Minecraft Games

After three days of pure macabre tests and scares, the first edition of the Saw Minecraft Games. Noni He has been the great survivor and therefore the winner of the initial 100 content creators who have joined at the beginning of the event. The streamer Spanish managed to survive in all the tests and get the 20 thousand dollars after beating D3stri in the Grand Final.

The last day started with a puzzle and the survivors of each group inside their respective houses. Using video clues, they passed the different tests that led to a “race” to survive in the sewers. Reached the point the last survivors were found, each in glass cells with a board with buttons.

These buttons represented each of the cells and the last test was to vote which player will be eliminated in periods of 5 minutes. The first eliminated was auronplay and it turns out that it was at his own request since, as the organizer, he did not want to reach a hypothetical final.

The order of the fallen in the last test was the following: Auron, Rioboo, ElRich, Betra, Suzyroxx, Tanizen, ZellenDust, ElRubius, Quackity and RickyEdit. Thus D3stri Y Noni They have reached the very final, in a heads up for the victory and the 20 thousand dollars. D3stri finished the last challenge first and killed Noni, however, the test was repeated since there were no equal conditions (Noni had fewer hearts than D3stri and he had bugged the weapon). Finally, after a reset due to server errors Noni managed to kill D3stri for consecrate himself as the winner of the firsts Saw Mincraft Games.

Congratulations to @Noniigamer for being the winner of the first edition of the Saw Minecraft Games. Enjoy the prize 🧩 pic.twitter.com/wJtG5ZhAvl — Saw Minecraft Games (@ProjectSW) June 18, 2022

Saw Minecraft Games Final Day Numbers

Like past events like the SquidGames, As the participants fell, they were obliged not to broadcast anything about the event. The only ones with this permission once they fell were the organizers of the event. Because of this, the audience on the channel auron, For example, it was growing.

The Spanish has reached a peak of 426,986 viewers and, according to the statistics of the last 7 days, the channel auron It has exceeded one million hours viewed. On the other hand, the category Minecraft in Twitter has surpassed the barrier of a million spectators during this last day of the Saw Minecraft Games.

